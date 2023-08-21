WESTMINSTER — The New England Kurn Hattin Homes Golf Classic is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Keene County Club.
The tournament format is a full handicap, shot-gun start, scramble. Additionally, there will be a putting contest, gross and net prizes, individual prizes, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a helicopter golf ball drop. The ball drop features numbered golf balls being dropped from a helicopter hovering over a target at the course. The ball that lands closest to the pin wins its owner half of the proceeds, which may be up to $2,500. The winner does not need to be present or play in tournament to win.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Kurn Hattin Homes.
To register a foursome or buy balls for the helicopter drop, call 802-721-6916 or go to kurnhattin.org.