WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray Union High School track and field team had some strong results among the 12 schools that competed at the Windsor Invitational meet on Saturday.
The Rebels’ Jacob Flood placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.81. In the 200-meter dash, Flood placed sixth with a time 25.61. He also came in 19th in discus with a distance of 24.57 meters.
“Jacob Flood, after performing in ‘Music in The Parks’ in the morning in Holyoke, Mass., came up I-91 to catch the 300-meter hurdles where he PR’d and qualified for states,” said Leland & Gray head coach Beth Wells in an email. “He also qualified for states in his 200-meter with a 25.61 time.”
Senior co-captain Trevor Stillwagon also had a solid performance for Leland & Gray. Stillwagon placed 10th in long jump with a distance of 5.15 meters and placed 10th in javelin out of a field of 41 competitors as well with a throw of 31.54 meters. In shot put, Stillwagon came in 14th with a throw of 9.12 meters, and in the 100-meter dash prelims, Stillwagon placed 18th with a time of 12.68 seconds.
“Trevor was consistent in shot put and qualified for states with his 100-meter,” said Wells. “To no surprise, Trevor qualified for states in javelin, shot put and long jump. He is going to start trying some different events in the next few meets so he can be ready for states and the decathlon where Trevor holds the school record.”
The Rebels’ Jackson Fillion finished in 12th place in discus with a throw of 26.31 meters, setting a new personal record for himself. The junior also placed 14th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.08 and 16th in long jump with a distance of 4.86 meters.
“Jackson Fillion had a great day at Windsor. He was steady on the long jump, held his own in the 400-meter, even after getting accidently cleated in the leg by an opponent’s spikes. Then, after his 400-meter, he went out in the 200-meter and won his heat,” said Wells. “After all the adversity on the track he finished his day by placing 12th in discus with a new PR of 86 feet 3.7 inches. I was very proud of Jackson and thankful for his leadership today.”
On the girls side, newcomer Mary Sanderson, competing in her first meet, qualified for the state championship in three of her four events. Sanderson took ninth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:02.86. Sanderson turned in a 17th place finish in shot put, throwing 6.19 meters (20 feet, 3.75 inches) and falling just three feet short of setting a school record, according to Wells.
“Mary came out and really made a big first impression; I can’t wait to see her PRs break as she progresses through the season. She is a force to be reckoned with.”
Lily Litchfield also had a solid day for the Rebels. Litchfield placed 16th in javelin with a throw of 16.36 meters and placed 18th in long jump with a distance of 3.29 meters.
Sanderson and Litchfield also both competed in the 100- and 200-meter dash. In the 100-meter dash prelims, Litchfield finished in 19th place and set a PR for herself with a time of 15.25 seconds. With her performance, Litchfield also qualified for the state championships. Sanderson was not far behind, finishing in 22nd place with a time of 15.44 and also qualified for states in the event.
“I was impressed with Lily at the Windsor Invitational,” said Wells. “(She) did well on the big stage.”
In the 200-meter dash, Litchfield placed 20th with a time of 32.58 and Sanderson placed 21st with a time of 32.62.
The team was without Alex Parker-Jennings and Avery Hiner, who were both performing in “Music in The Parks” in Holyoke and were unable to compete as their events took place earlier in the day, which prevented them from doing both, Wells said.
The team was also without team co-captain Trevor Hazelton and Oliver Andersen, who were both at their Scouts Shakedown campout for the Vermont contingent that will be going to the National Jamboree, Wells said.
Leland & Gray will travel to Springfield on Wednesday for the next meet, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.