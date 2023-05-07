Theo Kelloway 2

Leland & Gray's Theo Kelloway delivers a pitch during a game earlier this season.

 Brattleboro Reformer FILE PHOTOS
Delano Schmidt

Leland & Gray's Delano Schmidt takes a lead off second base during a game against Arlington earlier this season.

CLARENDON — The Leland & Gray Union High School baseball team earned a decisive victory over Mill River (0-4) 13-2 on the road Thursday.

Leland & Gray (5-3) head coach Martin Rancourt said the team started the game off slow in the first inning. However, in the second inning, the team exploded for seven runs. Delano Schmidt had three RBIs, Spencer Claussen had two RBIs and Lucas Stoipp added an RBI in the inning.

Parker Richardson also had a double in the frame.

Later in the game, Payton Butynski doubled and Stoipp added another RBI to his total for the day.

Theo Kelloway and Wyatt Beattie shared pitching responsibilities for the day, allowing just four hits combined.

Rancour said that Ryder Butynski made a few great defensive plays at first base to end the game.

Leland & Gray will host West Rutland on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Tennis BRATTLEBORO GIRLS WIN

RUTLAND — The Brattleboro girls tennis team lost to Rutland (6-2) 7-0 on Thursday.

Brattleboro (0-2) will host Bellows Falls on Monday at 4:45 p.m.

Softball TWIN VALLEY LOSES

WHITINGHAM — The Twin Valley softball team lost to Burr & Burton Academy (5-1) 23-6 on Thursday.

Twin Valley (0-3) will host Woodstock on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.