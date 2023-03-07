TOWNSHEND — Last week, the Leland & Gray Union High School girls basketball team’s season came to an end with a loss to Blue Mountain Union School in the state semifinals. While the team may have fallen short of their ultimate goal, the team reached a level of success it has not seen in years.
This was the team’s first time in Division 4 of the Vermont Principals Association. The last time the Rebels made the semifinals was in 2017, when they competed in Division 3.
Looking back on the season, team captains Hannah Greenwood, Mary Sanderson and Maggie Parker said they were surprised by what they were able to achieve this season.
“I don’t think any of us expected it from the beginning of the season to the end,” said Mary Sanderson. “I don’t think we expected to go that far.”
One person that was not surprised by their success was Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow. Even before the season started, Merrow saw the potential in this year’s squad. In July, the team had planned on going to Castleton to attend a team camp. A lot of players backed out, Merrow said. It was at that point, he said, that Parker asked if Leland & Gray could still attend if they could get a team together.
Not only was Leland & Gray able to field a team, they won the camp’s tournament, Merrow said.
“We got the team together, went up, had a great tournament and ended up winning the camp. That’s when I knew we were committed to getting better,” said Merrow. “Then throughout the year we were blessed to have the upperclassmen that really took the younger kids under their wings and really helped them out. I was really impressed with the leadership.”
Throughout the season, Merrow tried to get the team to take things more seriously. The team had what Merrow described as a “laid back” feel, which he said made it difficult for him to read the team. Eventually, he realized that the team’s outward appearance didn’t match their on-court presence.
“They came out and they had their laid back type attitude, but when they got on the court they just focused and played well,” said Merrow. “My old school of coaching, you have to have your game face on and be ready to play. A smile was their game face. It was really refreshing.”
While the captains acknowledged that they never took things too seriously, towards the end of the season, as the wins began to pile up, they began watching more film and talking more about strategy with Merrow.
The success they had throughout the season meant different things to all the captains. For Greenwood, as a senior, being able to reach the semifinals in her final year was a good way to finish her high school career, but it wasn’t the only payoff.
“It was definitely the best outcome I could have had,” Greenwood said. “I didn’t really care about winning at all. It’s just the connections and the bond that we built together is totally worth it to leave on that note.”
For Parker and Sanderson, who will both be returning for their senior years next season, the experience is one that they believed they could build on to potentially have greater success as a team.
“I definitely think we know what we’re capable of now, especially going into next season,” Sanderson said.
Throughout the season, the captains said they all had some memorable moments. Greenwood said her Senior Night, despite the loss to West Rutland, was a game that she will always view positively for several reasons.
“We didn’t have a few of our starters and we lost that game, but it was one of my favorites because we definitely grew as a team more and we were shown what we were capable of,” said Greenwood. “We did great that game even though we didn’t win.”
Parker said it was the quarterfinal playoff game that was one of her favorite games of the season.
“I thought we played our best that game and towards the end of the game our bench got to go in and I thought it was cool to watch them play and experience that game,” she said.
Regardless of the wins and losses, the one thing all the captains and Merrow said they will probably remember the most is the close connection the team had throughout the season.
“We used to, in our cheer before we’d go out, we’d always say ‘Rebels’ and they changed it to ‘family.’ That’s what we became. We became a family,” Merrow said. “I know it’s a cliché that all teams use, but it’s true. These girls, they actually cared for each other. When one succeeded, they all succeeded, and that’s what made them such a great team.”