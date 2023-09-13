TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union High School girls soccer team defeated Arlington 2-1 at home on Tuesday.
Arlington (2-1) got on the board first off a long shot from Avrie Aldrich with 18 minutes left to play in the half. However, with 19.8 seconds left in the first half, Sam Morse was able to find the back of the net off a corner kick by Maggie Parker to tie the game 1-1.
The Rebels (2-1) scored what turned out to be the game winner under a minute into the second half off another corner kick by Parker. This time it was Avery Hiner who found the back of the net, giving the Rebels the 2-1 advantage.
Leland & Gray had 14 corner kicks and took 18 shots on goal throughout the game. Goalie Annabelle Brooks recorded three saves on the day.
Leland & Gray head coach Joe Towle said that Ava LeCours, Sam Morse and Mary Sanderson all had outstanding games for the Rebels in the win.
Leland & Gray will travel to Springfield on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Field Hockey
BRANDON — The Brattleboro field hockey team defeated Otter Valley 1-0 on Tuesday. The Bears improve to 1-2 on the season. Brattleboro will face Bellows Falls at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.