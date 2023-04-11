TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union High School softball team will open this year’s season boasting a bevy of seniors with experience, power and speed that it hopes can fulfill the team’s championship aspirations.
Last season, the Rebels lost 5-4 in a Division 3 state semifinal to Oxbow, which then convincingly defeated Vergennes 13-3 in the title game. The team’s performance in the game was significant. With the 13 returning players this season, head coach Tammy Claussen believes if the players work hard and have a little bit of luck, the team is capable of something special.
“I’ve watched the same athletes all season long as the athletic director in their sporting events for soccer, in basketball, and I feel like this is a pretty special group of girls that have the potential to be in that championship game and win it this year,” Claussen said.
The team has moved down to Division 4 this season. Among two of the toughest D4 opponents Claussen expects to face this year are West Rutland and Proctor. Despite the change in divisions, a decent portion of the team’s schedule is still with Division 3 opponents. The Rebels will also be playing two games against Division 2 Springfield this season.
The Rebels have a strong nucleus returning. There are six seniors on the team, all of whom have played for three years, due to the lost season resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of freshmen Annabelle Brooks, Grace Wright, Molly Bingham and Kyleigh Corriveau, all the members of the team have seen time at the varsity level.
The experience and leadership of the seniors, who are effective at managing the game, is something that Claussen believes will be important throughout the season.
“It’s such a mental sport and you can have a plan in place, you think you know what you’re going to do with the ball and then your opponent does something different,” said Claussen. “So, I think having their leadership out on the field trying to help teach the younger players as the game is happening will be really essential.”
In addition, the seniors are some of the fastest athletes on the team, providing the speed necessary on both offense and defense that Claussen said is a crucial part of the game.
Offensively, Claussen said this year’s team has a mixture of both power and speed. Seniors Savannah Cadrin and Catherine Shine are among two of the teams fastest players. As a result, they will be at the top of the batting order.
“We have some really powerful bats too. When they make the perfect connection, Hannah Greenwood, Molly Bingham, who is a freshman, really swing the bat well,” Claussen said. “Ava LeCours is also a top hitter. (She is) just very consistent (and I can) count on her to get on base. She’s also one of my quick runners.”
Seniors Makaila Morse and Ruth Wright also swing the bat pretty well, Claussen said.
Defensively, Cadrin’s speed coupled with the strength and accuracy of her arm have made her the team’s starting centerfielder. Shine’s speed will also be an asset in the outfield. The third outfield position will be shared among several different people, Claussen said.
Greenwood will be playing first base and Morse will get the start at third base. LeCours will be the team’s starting shortstop.
Ainsley Meyer, who will be a captain this season, is returning behind the plate. Among the players she will work closely with is sophomore Kristen Lowe, who will be the team’s starting pitcher.
“She’s coming into the start of the season with some control, better than we were a year ago at this time, so I’m feeling really pleased with her progress in the offseason,” Claussen said of Lowe.
With different pitches in her repertoire, Lowe has the ability to mix pitches and the familiarity with Meyer behind the dish will be helpful when the season begins.
Despite a large number of upperclassmen, Claussen said there is no hierarchy on the team, and every position is available at the start of the season regardless of seniority.
“Everybody has to work hard and demonstrate that they are the best option at that given moment for the situation in game. So, I think knowing that is really helpful to every player.”
Sophomores Rihanna Dryden, Samantha Morse and Jacy Stillwagon, and juniors Abriella Hallock and Mary Sanderson make up the rest of the team’s roster.
The Leland & Gray softball team opens its season on the road against West Rutland on Thursday. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.