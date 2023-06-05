POULTNEY — The Leland & Gray softball team earned a 9-5 win in extra innings on the road against Poultney on Friday to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
The Rebels (12-5) got solid performances from Ava LeCours, Savannah Cadrin, Makaila Morse, Hannah Greenwood, Ainsley Meyer and Ruth Wright to help pick up the win.
“These girls know how to win and they persevere and they have the determination. They just do whatever needs to happen to win the game and so I couldn’t be more proud of how they just dug in,” said Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen. “It was a total team effort.”
Starting the seventh inning, Leland & Gray was down by one run to the Blue Devils (12-5) with LeCours, who went three-for-five with three runs scored and two RBIs on the day, coming to the plate.
“She led off with a single and was driven in by Makaila Morse’s double,” said Claussen. “That tied the game up to allows us to the go into the bottom of the seventh and shut them down, three up three down.”
Morse went two for four with three RBIs, including her big seventh inning double.
The new life given to the Rebels paid dividends. In the top of the eighth inning, the Rebels came up big, scoring four runs on four hits.
Greenwood led off in the top of the eighth inning with a single. It was one of two hits on the day for the senior who went two-for-four including a double earlier in the game.
“We got contributions up and down the lineup,” said Claussen.
Ainsley Meyer went three-for-four on the day and also had a good day defensively, throwing out two runners attempting to steal from behind the dish.
“In one game for her I think that’s huge. They tried to run a few times on us and we threw some runners out. It was great.”
Cadrin went two-for-five with two RBIs and a run scored. Ruth Wright went one-for-three with a walk an RBI and two runs scored.
Kristen Lowe, who started for the Rebels, seemed to have some struggles early, Claussen said, but performed well on the day.
“In the end she gave up only eight hits, struck out four walked two and only hit two,” said Claussen. “So, for her, that was a great game. She got stronger as the game went on.”
The two teams played each other the last two games of the regular season. Leland & Gray won the first meeting at home and Poultney won the second meeting at home.
Claussen said she hopes the win on Friday will provide the team with a wealth of confidence going into the team’s second round matchup against No. 1 seeded West Rutland (14-3), which is set to take place on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.