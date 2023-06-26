BURLINGTON — The Leland & Gray Union High School track and field team turned in some good individual performances during the Vermont Decathlon Championship last week.
Unlike many of the other teams at the decathlon which had four boys and four girls competing in 10 events over two days, Leland & Gray had just two boys and two girls competing. That still did not stop the Rebels from putting up solid results.
On the girls side, Mary Sanderson, who just began competing in track and field this year, had the strongest finish of all the Leland & Gray athletes, posting a seventh-place finish in shot put with a throw of 8.05 meters to set a personal record (PR) on the second day of competition.
“She just stayed true to who she is as an athlete. She’s studied the other athletes and kind of put together what she needed to do to be successful,” said Leland & Gray track and field coach Beth Wells. “She kind of tested herself and put herself to the limit by doing the decathlon and she persevered, so I’m really proud of her performance and the athlete she continues to prove to be.”
It was one of several strong performances for Sanderson, who set a PR in every single event she competed in on the second day. She had a solid performance in high jump, setting a PR with a height of 1.20 meters. She also placed 35th in long jump (3.77 meters), 52nd in 100-meter hurdles (23.62) and 57th in the 1500-meter run (7:12.35) to finish 51st overall with 2248 points.
After the first day, Sanderson was in 56th place with 1030 points. Her best finish on the first day came in the 100-meter dash when she finished 37th with a time of 15.08. She finished 48th in discus with a throw of 14.97, setting a PR. She also placed 52nd in the 400-meter dash and 59th in javelin. Neither Sanderson nor teammate Avery Hiner ranked in pole vault on the first day.
Hiner’s best finish of the decathlon may have come in the high jump with a distance of 1.10 meters, which tied her with 11 other competitors.
“Avery really did quite well,” said Wells. “I was really impressed with her ability to get over that bar.”
Hiner also took 45th place in the long jump with a distance of 3.60 meters and placed 47th in javelin on Day One with a throw of 15 meters. Hiner finished 61st in the 100-meter hurdles, 62nd in the 100-meter dash and shot put, 64th in the 1500-meter run, 66th in discus and 67th in the 400-meter dash.
On the boys side, John Parker-Jennings had two strong finishes in high jump and long jump, in which he won a Division 4 state championship on June 2. Parker-Jennings took 12th place in high jump with a height of 1.65 meters and 13th place in long jump with a distance of 5.85 meters.
“John’s put numbers up all season and he’s breaking all sorts of school records,” said Wells. “He’s got the perfect physique. He’s a real tall guy and he put it to good use and got what he needed to get out of it.”
Parker-Jennings also set a personal record in the 400-meter dash, taking 32nd place with a time of 56.70. He also finished 34th in the 100-meter dash and 71st in shot put. His performance on the day put him in 23rd place overall after five events.
Parker-Jennings finished 38th overall with 3801 points. His best performance on the second day came in pole vault, where he finished in ninth place with a distance of 2.60 meters for a nine-way tie, setting a PR in the process.
The finish was even more astounding given that it was Parker-Jennings’ first attempt at the event.
“(John) Parker-Jennings clearing what he cleared in pole vault is pretty impressive considering he had never done it before,” said Wells. “I’m working with Hannah, who’s the coach up at Windsor, to put a clinic together so that our kids can get more exposure (to pole vault) because they seem to enjoy it and want to give it a good shot, but their practice was literally their warm ups.”
Parker Jennings also finished 43rd in the 1500-meter run (5:18.12), 45th in discus (21.33 meters) and 52nd in javelin (25.14 meters), setting PRs in each event. He also placed 84th in the 110-meter hurdles.
Trevor Stillwagon’s best performance on Day One came in shot put where he finished in 34th place with a throw of nine meters. The first day was a struggle for the senior who also finished 40th in the 400-meter dash, 46th in long jump and 50th in the 100-meter dash.
After the first day, Stillwagon was in 75th place overall, but Wells told him he still had another day of events left to go and that he could come back.
Stillwagon did just that, finishing in 14th in javelin, 20th in 110-meter hurdles and finishing in a 15-way tie for 13th place in pole vault. He also placed 36th in discus and 42nd in the 1500-meter run, setting PRs in both events, to finish 51st overall with 3509 total points.
“He really impressed everyone. … His teammates were really rallying behind him. (It was his) senior year. They really wanted to see him walk away feeling satisfied and I think he did at the end of the day.”
Together, Parker-Jennings and Stillwagon combined for a total of 122 team points to finish in 23rd place as a team out of a field of 28. The Mount Mansfield boys team won the decathlon with 281 team points.
On the girls side, Sanderson and Hiner finished in 20th place out of a field of 25 with 100 points. Essex won the decathlon for the women with 297 team points.