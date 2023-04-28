RUTLAND — Three meets into the young season, the Leland & Gray track and field team has turned in some solid performances.
In the team’s most recent meet at Rutland on Tuesday, senior Alex-Parker Jennings, who is new to the team and whose broken arm has kept him off the baseball diamond for the start of the season, set a personal record (PR) in long jump, placing fifth with a jump of 17 feet 7.5 inches.
Freshman Jacob Flood had a good showing at Tuesday’s meet as well, placing fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.97 and setting a PR in the process. The finish was not the only highlight of the meet for the freshman though. Flood also placed 10th in discus with a throw of 89 feet, nine inches.
Junior veteran Oliver Andersen also had a top 10 finish on Tuesday, placing ninth in the 1500-meter run with a time of 7:02.49 and setting a PR for himself.
Freshman Lily Litchfield placed 15th and set a PR in the 200-meter dash with a time of 32.47.
“She has … shown her abilities as a sprinter in the 100-meter and 200-meter, most recently with 15th place finish Tuesday in the 200-meter,” said Leland & Gray track and field coach Beth Wells in an email. “I am excited to see her continue to PR in these events.”
In the team’s opening meet on April 8 at Mount Anthony Union High School (MAU), Litchfield came in fourth place in javelin with a throw of 56 feet, nine inches to set a PR in the event.
Senior Trevor Stillwagon also had good performances in the first two meets, placing seventh in javelin (104 feet, four inches) and eighth in shot put (32 feet, 7.75 inches).
“Trevor Stillwagon is a very fluid athlete and decided to put shot put to the test and PR’d in our second meet, continuing to show his versatility as an athlete,” said Wells. “Trevor has been chasing his Javelin PR and staying in the top of the pack with a 7th place finish at MAU and a 4th place finish in Jav on Tuesday night.”
Also in the opening meet, junior Jackson Fillion placed 16th in 400-meter dash, setting a PR with a time of 27.20. At the next meet at Burr & Burton Academy (BBA) on April 11, Fillion placed 13th in discus with a throw of 77 feet.
“With his abilities on the disc team, I predict we will see his discus PR climb as we move through the season,” said Wells. “Jackson has also been taking on the 400-meter making it look easy setting his PR at our first meet at MAU.”
In the meet at BBA, Flood had solid performance in shot put, finishing In 14th place with a throw of 28 feet, nine inches.
At the same meet, junior captain Trevor Hazelton set a PR in javelin, throwing 92 feet to take 13th place. In the team’s first meet at MAU, Hazelton also placed 11th in long jump with a distance of 16 feet, eight inches (5.08-meters).
Sophomore Avery Hiner also performed well in the meet at BBA. Hiner placed 10th in long jump (12 feet, 2 inches) and 23rd in the 200-meter dash (34.34).
“Avery had a day at BBA with a PR in the 200-meter,” Wells said. “Avery came out strong with a lot of season left to break more PRs.”
The team picked up another new member in junior Mary Sanderson who will be competing in the 200-meter dash, 800-meter run and javelin. While those will be starting points, Wells said she will see what else Sanderson may be interested in trying.
“She is strong off the blocks and getting the hang of throwing. Her natural athleticism will prove her well.”
With each meet, Wells said she has seen improvement among the Leland & Gray athletes and has enjoyed watching each contest.
“These first few meets have been a blast. The team has come into its own after graduating so many seniors, it has been fun watching them all come together and support one another. This is what Track and Field is all about; watching a huge community of athletes all come together and support one another in achieving their goals,” said Wells. “I see our small team of nine branching out at every meet … We are all very much looking forward to seeing the other teams at Windsor Invitational on Saturday.”
Leland & Gray will travel to Windsor for the Windsor Invitational on Saturday. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.