BRATTLEBORO — Behind the strong play of Jackson Fillion and Trevor Stillwagon, the Leland & Gray Union High School ultimate disc team won a competitive game against Brattleboro on Monday at Natowich Field.
Fillion, one of the team’s primary handlers, scored one touchdown, handed out four assists and had 10 blocks on the day to help lead the Rebels.
Logan Plimpton got the scoring started for the Rebels off an assist from Fillion.
Trevor Hazelton, who also had a solid game for the Rebels with one goal, three assists and three blocks, found Fillion in the end zone for the second score of the game.
After that, Stillwagon began to dominate offensively for the Rebels. The senior scored four consecutive touchdowns before the half, two thrown by Icabaud Clarke and the other two from Hazelton and Fillion, to give the Rebels a 6-3 lead at halftime.
The wind during the game created problems for both teams and ultimately it was one factor that caused Leland & Gray to change its offensive approach in the second half, moving the disc down the field with shorter, quicker passes.
“Although we had a lead by halftime, we were not comfortable with the high number of turnovers from our low percentage, long throws which were impacted by the wind,” said Leland & Gray co-coach Paul Paytas. “The goal of the short quick throws was to reduce the turnovers by not fighting the wind.”
Brattleboro came on strong in the second half, scoring the first goal to pull within two.
“We’re a second half team, so we really come alive in the second half,” said Brattleboro head coach Nathan Blunk. “It’s no surprise that we were able to pick it up there. The wind is really challenging, but what we were doing really well was moving it, moving the disc back and forth, doing some clean and short passes that helped us get up the field.”
Shortly after, Hazelton found Stillwagon in the end zone for his fifth consecutive score to push the lead back up to 7-4.
An incredible block a short time later by Fillion on a potential touchdown pass preserved the Rebels’ three-point lead.
Both teams played well defensively throughout the game. Not only were both teams marking their opponents exceptionally well, at times making it difficult to pass the disc, but there were some impressive blocks to either break up a play and create a turnover or prevent a touchdown.
“The knowledge that our defense was effective bolstered our belief that even though our offense might stall at times, our defense was strong and would provide more offensive opportunities,” said Paytas.
While Fillion, Stillwagon and Hazelton led the Rebels on the defensive side, Desmond Longsmith was one of the key defensive players for Brattleboro.
“Desmond Longsmith is just a shark out there for the defensive plays, said Blunk. “He has the sense and wherewithal to see when he can step off of his mark and attack a disc and because of that he’s the one that leads our team almost every game in defensive plays.
Then Leland & Gray began to open the game up a little. Fillion found Hazelton in the endzone to put the Rebels up 8-4, and shortly after Stillwagon found Avery Hiner in the endzone to push the lead to five points.
The Rebels’ ability to open up the lead in the second half slightly changed the approach of Paytas and co-coach Joe Towle, allowing them to experiment with the lineup.
“Seeing the lead increase in the second half gave our players confidence that the short, quick passes were effective,” said Paytas. “Closing out the game with a comfortable lead gave us the opportunity to put some players in new roles as handlers.”
An amazing catch by Brattleboro down the line near the endzone was ruled out of bounds. However, on a subsequent play, Brattleboro was able to put a point on the board with a touchdown from Antonio Andrew-Moore, making it 9-5.
Moments later, Fillion pushed the lead back to five with a touchdown pass to Jackson Spengler.
In perhaps the quickest series of the game as the end was drawing near, Brattleboro was able to pass the disc down the field in short order and throw a touchdown pass to Darien to pull back within four.
“It makes me really proud,” said Blunk of the play. “It’s been a lot of new players, so having seen them sort of rapidly pick it up and be able to see the play and make it come to fruition is really great.”
Brattleboro scored the final touchdown of the day as time expired.
Brattleboro will travel to Leland & Gray on Friday for its next game, which will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray will play Long Trail School at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. before a rematch with Brattleboro on Friday.