TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray ultimate disc team's season came to an end on Monday with a 15-5 loss to Montpelier in the quarterfinals.
Playing against one of the better teams in the state, Leland & Gray (9-3) fell behind early. Montpelier scored twice before Trevor Stillwagon, who had four of the Rebels five goals, got Leland & Gray on the board off an assist from Jackson Fillion.
“Stillwagon is a force. He’s so athletic,” said Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle. “He’s such a defensive threat and he’s such an offensive threat too. He can leap. He can run. He’s quick. He hunt’s the disc. He’s a huge weapon. We’ll certainly miss him next year.”
Stillwagon, who also had three blocks in the game to lead the team defensively, will be graduating this year as will Icabaud Clarke.
Following the Rebels first score, Montpelier rattled off another four goals before Fillion and Stillwagon connected again to cut the Solons lead to four.
Montpelier would score two more goals before the break to take an 8-2 lead into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Montpelier’s offense picked up where it left off. The Solons at times moved rapidly down the field, putting pressure on the Rebel defense and scoring quickly.
The Solons subbed frequently throughout the game, continuing to run a fast-paced offense that took a toll on Leland & Gray over the course of the game. It was one of the things that both Towle and co-coach Paul Paytas mentioned among the disparities between the two teams as Montpelier was able to rotate players without “missing a beat.” Due to numbers, Leland & Gray was unable to rest their players as much throughout the game, which gave the Solons an advantage.
The difference in population between the two schools and the long-standing history of the sport in Montpelier, which has a varsity team, junior varsity team and a girls’ team, also made a difference, the coaches said.
“A senior on varsity, they’ve played four years of disc. We have two people who have played three years. So, experience level, the distance is pretty wide,” said Paytas. “We competed with them. … It’s kind of uphill battle when we only have one team and the low population to draw from.”
Two quick scores by Montpelier at the outset of the second half opened up an eight-goal lead, the largest of the game at that point.
Two and a half minutes later, Trevor Hazelton answered, scoring off a pass from Fillion to make it 10-3.
A score by the Solons with 45 minutes remaining in the game pushed the lead back to eight.
Leland & Gray refused to give up though.
A long pass from Fillion found Finch Holmes just shy of the end zone who quickly found Stillwagon for the Rebels fourth score of the day.
Montpelier didn’t waste much time moving the disc down the field. In under two minutes the Solons had scored again to push the lead back to eight.
On the next Montpelier possession, Fillion went up for a block In front of the end zone to prevent the score. However, the Solons called a foul to retain possession and a short time later scored again to make it 13-4.
About three minutes later, Fillion and Stillwagon connected again for perhaps one of the most amazing plays of the game. Fillion had the disc just beyond midfield and threw a beautiful hammer pass towards the back-left corner of the end zone. Stillwagon, who was being closely guarded, went up and snagged the pass, doing a flip in the air, and landing in the end zone for the score to cut the lead to eight.
Another impressive play came under two minutes later when a pass by the Solons from midfield down the sideline appeared to curve out of bounds, but hooked back into the end zone pushing Montpelier’s lead back to nine. A few minutes later, the Solons scored again to take a 10-goal lead and end the game.
Following the game, Leland & Gray gave the spirit award to one of the Montpelier players and the two teams engaged in fun jousting games.
In post-game comments, the coaches said they were pleased with the development they saw from the players throughout the season.
“I enjoyed coaching them. I was proud of the improvement that they made and how they played out here. They kept their heads up and they stayed in the game,” said Paytas. “We were talking before about how our loss to Burr & Burton, our level of play, was a lot different than it was today. … We have improved quite a bit since then, so I was proud to see that progress.”