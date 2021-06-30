BRATTLEBORO — Boys Lacrosse Camp will be run by head coach Chris Sawyer and some of his Brattleboro Union High School varsity players on July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to noon at West River Park. This camp is for boys who are in grades 3-8.
The camp fee is $75 for Brattleboro residents and $90 for everyone else. Make checks payable to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
Participants attending this camp will be trained in the fundamentals of lacrosse. All campers will receive personal attention toward skill improvement and knowledge of the game. Experienced coaches and varsity players will help take campers to the next level of the game. You should arrive with cleats/sneakers, a water bottle, a stick and a snack. This program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies that are released by the state.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, with help from Kayla King and Daija Germain, will be offering Youth Field Hockey Camp for those in grades 3-8. This camp will run from Aug. 16-20 at the West River Park Multipurpose Field from 4-6 p.m.
The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for everyone else. Field Hockey Camp is for players of any level. Coaches will be working with campers on fundamentals and increasing knowledge of the game. There are limited sticks available for use. Participants are asked to bring their own stick, goggles, mouth guard, shin guards and water bottle. The current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Vermont Voltage Soccer Academy will be offering a week of Voltage Soccer Camp Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the West River Park Field on Route 30. This Voltage Soccer Camp is for ages 5-14.
The fee is $115 for Brattleboro residents and $130 for all others. The fee for a second child in the same household would be reduced to $105 for Brattleboro residents and $120 for everyone else. Make checks payable to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
All participants are required to bring their own shin guards and water bottle. Attention will be given to the instruction of good ball control habits and movement techniques in challenging drills and simulated match situations. Conditioning methods and training ethics are also stressed to prevent injuries and improve the young athlete's coordination and flexibility. Voltage understands the needs of youth in soccer and stresses the development of a positive self-image, mental stimulation, and a sense of respect and sportsmanship among players.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.