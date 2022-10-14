BRATTLEBORO — On a day when the New York Yankees were involved in a postseason thriller, it was "Mrs. October" who had some of the sweetest swings.
Gabby Gilbert scored the eventual game winner and later set up an insurance goal as the Windsor varsity field hockey team zipped Brattleboro 2-0 on Friday at Sawyer Field.
The Lady Jacks, who are three-time defending state champions, took 14 total shots and also had a dozen penalty corners. Brattleboro goalies Erika Fletcher and Maren Sawyer combined for 12 saves.
"Come on, Colonels! Nice hustle!" Marina Wilson shouted while waiting to check in.
"Way to go, Tomke!" another BUHS player cheered after junior forward Tomke Badewien threatened along the wing.
The home crowd was treated to a couple of golden opportunities, however Windsor netminder Sidney Perry was able to deny Lily Bingham on a corner play and then rob Emma Gragen from point-blank range.
Bingham also turned heads with three powerful drives, Alex Gregory blew up a pair of corner plays, and Wilson made a nice clear-out, while Rachael White, Basma Rifaly, Elina Young and Ava Cutler all had a takeaway for the Colonels (1-8-1).
Gilbert received a pass from Mackenzie Kleefisch late in the opening quarter, carried the ball toward the goal and beat Fletcher on a one-on-one to give the Lady Jacks (5-7-0) a 1-0 lead. In the final seconds of the contest, "Mrs. October" made a corner feed to Hannah Tenney, whose laser was tapped in by Kleefisch.
Brattleboro's roster: Maren Sawyer, Erika Favreau, Basma Rifaly, Tomke Badewien, Larissa Willette, Sadie Mills, Emma Gragen, Kylie Jarvis, Rhiannon Rivard, Elina Young, Lily Bingham, Leah Lane, Macie Golding, Marina Wilson, Rachael White, Alex Gregory, Mallory Newton, Ava Cutler, Emily LaClair, Erika Fletcher, coach Erin Cooke, coach Hannah Wilson.