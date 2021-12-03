HINSDALE, N.H. — Terry Bonnette is hoping that this is the winter of 2017 all over again.
Four years after his Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team lost its first game and then rattled off 21 consecutive victories to win it all, the Lady Pacers were defeated by Newmarket 45-25 in Friday's season opener.
"We have not had a scrimmage and they (Newmarket) have had four, so this was like their fifth game," stated Bonnette.
Cassie Mosher paced the Mules with 15 points and center Lena Nicholson followed with a dozen.
"We couldn't stop her," the Hinsdale coach said of Nicholson. "They kept going baseline-middle on us."
Nicholson made four easy layups, helping the visitors to a 23-6 advantage midway through the second quarter. The skyscraper also made a habit of standing near the baseline, catching a lob and then finding a cutting Riley Andriski or Mosher for a bunny.
"We're not as quick defensively as we were last season," said Bonnette, who used his patented 2-3 zone.
The hosts forced the issue whenever possible, with Megan Roberts and Addie Nardolillo each attempting to go coast-to-coast with defensive rebounds and steals. Malee Barcomb was the team's super sub — doing a nice job of staying in front of Nicholson down low.
Roberts, who had a team-high nine points over the first 16 minutes, wowed the crowd with a reverse layup early in the second quarter. She later drained a 3 from the right side before the Lady Pacers went to the intermission trailing 26-14.
"Offensively, we struggled. We could not get Megan open. They were cheating on screens," Bonnette mentioned. "Megan went to the basket well. We knew she could shoot, but she drove the ball well."
Mosher scored eight points in the third quarter as the Mules pulled away.
A block by newcomer Chandra Burnham was just one of Hinsdale's fourth-quarter highlights. Barcomb ripped down a defensive rebound and handed the ball off to Nardolillo, who used a give-and-go play with Roberts in order to get open for a made trifecta. Roberts would eventually take a steal the distance — blowing by Newmarket's Jillian Long before laying the ball in.
The 0-1 Lady Pacers will play at Mount Royal on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Newmarket scoring: Cassie Mosher 15 points, Lena Nicholson 12 points, Ella Gallion 6 points, Riley Andriski 6 points, Jillian Long 4 points, Morgan Long 2 points.
Hinsdale scoring: Megan Roberts 12 points, Addie Nardolillo 8 points, Brooke Pagach 5 points.