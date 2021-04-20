HINSDALE, N.H. — On the day that the Boston Marathon is normally held, it was a 60-foot sprint by Kristin Davis that had everyone's attention.
The senior scored the go-ahead run on Olivia Pangelinan's infield single in the bottom of the sixth as the Hinsdale varsity softball team defeated Wilton 15-13 on Monday.
"This should give the kids some confidence," said Lady Pacers coach Terry Bonnette following his team's first win of the season.
Trailing 13-10, Hinsdale rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. With the bases loaded, Davis drew an RBI walk, Delaney Wilcox tied the score with a double to center, and then Pangelinan became the hero with a game-winning hit to the left side.
Wilcox had a huge day at the plate, with three doubles and five runs driven in. Megan Roberts and Pangelinan added two hits apiece.
"Delaney really hit the ball hard for us," noted Bonnette, whose team improved to 1-2 overall.
Bri Fish smashed an RBI triple and later cleared the bases with an inside-the-park homer as the visitors stole a 6-0 advantage early on.
"You're way out here," Bonnette said to Addy Nardolillo as he leaned forward during a third-inning at bat. "You've got to stay back and wait for it."
On the very next pitch from Wilton's Ryleigh Smith, the young third baseman singled to left to spark the comeback. Sara Miller and Roberts also had a hit for the hosts in that frame.
An RBI double by Wilcox and a run-scoring single from Pangelinan helped the Lady Pacers take their first lead of the game at 7-6 in the fourth. They would draw five walks in the fifth inning to increase the margin to 10-7.
But Fish would strike again in the sixth, with a bases-clearing triple, as the Warriors went ahead 13-10. That set the stage from some late Hinsdale heroics.
Pangelinan, who would eventually deliver the game-winning hit, also made the defensive play of the day — the catcher pounced on a bunt by Emily Dubois in the third inning and rifled a throw to Davis (1B) in time.
Angelina Nardolillo went the distance for the win. The senior hurler fanned seven, walked nine and gave up 11 hits.
"She kept us in the game," mentioned coach Bonnette.
Hinsdale roster: Coach — Terry Bonnette. Players — Delaney Wilcox, Angelina Nardolillo, Kristin Davis, Olivia Pangelinan, Megan Roberts, Kailyn Fleury, Shiane Davis, Lily Briggs, Sara Miller, Aleah Owen, Adeline Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Julia Hammond, Samarra Clark, Brianne Gaffney.