HINSDALE, N.H. — The reigning Division 3 Player of the Year put on a show at "the Stable" on Tuesday evening.
Elizabeth Gonyea erupted for a game-high 27 points and her Conant varsity girls basketball team won its 22nd straight game, besting Hinsdale 64-40.
"She is one of the best I've ever coached against," said Hinsdale coach Terry Bonnette. "She penetrates well. She is a good ball player."
The senior guard sank one free throw, made a layup, hit a mid-range jumper and also drained a 3 as the Orioles opened up a 24-14 lead in the first half.
"We lost to a good team. They are very quick. They have so many good players," Bonnette mentioned.
Conant used some full-court pressure early on, getting steals from Teagan Kirby, Brynn Rautiola and Gonyea. Meanwhile, Angelina Nardolillo was anchoring Hinsdale's 2-3 zone — swatting four shots in the first eight minutes.
"I thought Angelina played well," stated the Hinsdale coach. "She was getting doubled or even tripled every time."
The senior center finished up with a team-high 18 points and eight rejections. She buried a couple of trifectas and made five shots in the paint, with one of those coming after a pretty post move versus Emma Tenters.
Nardolillo also put some passes on the money — going deep once to burn the pressure, kicking the ball out to Audrey Martin for a deep deuce, and feeding the rock to Megan Roberts for a late make from beyond the arc.
Olivia Pangelinan also wowed the crowd by knocking down a triple from the right corner. But the play of the day came from Hinsdale floor general Delaney Wilcox, who ran a two-on-one break in the fourth quarter and dished left to Brooke Pagach for an easy finish.
"This was a good test for us," said Bonnette, whose Division 4 squad was handed a tough schedule this season.
Gonyea, who is a 1,000-point scorer, saved her best for the second half. She splashed three shots from downtown, had a pair of bunnies and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Pacers also had to deal with slashers Kirby and Rautiola — constantly attacking the bucket and scoring 14 points each.
The rematch is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m., with Hinsdale (1-1) going to Jaffrey, N.H. to face Conant (1-0).
Conant scoring: Elizabeth Gonyea 27 points, Brynn Rautiola 14 points, Teagan Kirby 14 points, Emma Tenters 5 points, Mylie Aho 4 points.
Hinsdale scoring: Angelina Nardolillo 18 points, Delaney Wilcox 7 points, Megan Roberts 5 points, Olivia Pangelinan 4 points, Audrey Martin 2 points, Brooke Pagach 2 points, Kleay Steever 1 point, Aleah Owen 1 points.