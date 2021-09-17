HINSDALE, N.H. — With 12 minutes remaining in a varsity girls soccer match on Friday, Calleigh Connolly made the play of the day.
The forward kicked the ball out of bounds — instead of toward an empty net — with injured Hinsdale keeper Addy Nardolillo on the ground.
It was a class act.
“This is just a game,” Concord Christian coach Josh Winans told a ref following his team’s 8-0 victory over the Lady Pacers. “I told my player to kick it out of bounds. We would have felt awful if we had scored right there.”
Nardolillo, who made 15 saves on the afternoon, would eventually walk off the field.
The Kingsmen (5-1) controlled play from start to finish. Emily Dudley went off for five goals while Grace McGrath, Lilli Carlile and Ellana Fortin also tallied.
“Emily obviously brings leadership as a senior captain,” Winans said of his striker. “She’s a good leader and a voice, who is hardworking and determined.”
Dudley put away the game winner 14 minutes in. She juked one defender along the left side and drove a shot past the Hinsdale keeper.
Concord Christian netminder Makenna Twombly was untested. Hinsdale’s lone shot, which was a blast by Megan Roberts, ricocheted off the crossbar late in the first half.
“It’s the same defense we had last year, so they know their roles better now. Kaela Dillow and Mallory Syvertson are our captains back there,” stated Winans, whose team went to the intermission up 5-0.
Hinsdale’s Brooke Pagach put a couple of free kicks around a wall and also took a pair of corner kicks in the early going. The hosts treated their fans to a nice passing combination in the second half, with the ball moving from Saanvi Patel to Sara Miller to Roberts and then over to Pagach.
Hailey Tripaldi, Kiley Hemlow and Lily Briggs each made a nice steal to pace the Hinsdale defense. Nardolillo wowed the crowd with a diving stop that robbed Kristina Baglio and a brilliant 1-on-1 challenge versus the dangerous Dudley.
The 3-2 Lady Pacers will play at Newmarket on Monday at 4 p.m.