HINSDALE, N.H. — Not long after the new Walmart was constructed along Route 119, Terry Bonnette built something else in Hinsdale that is super.
His varsity girls basketball program strung together 42 consecutive regular-season victories and also captured a trio of Division 4 state championships over the last seven years.
“I think one of the things that made us really good was, we had been playing basketball together since we were little,” said former center Bridget Bourne, who wound up with a double-double (15 points and 13 rebounds) when Hinsdale defeated Sunapee 48-35 to claim the 2014 crown. “We all wanted a title more than anything and our team bond was unbreakable.”
That group went 22-0 to become the first team in program history to do a victory parade through town. They outscored their four postseason opponents by a combined 219-128.
“We wanted to win the first girls basketball championship for our town so bad,” said standout guard Skylar Bonnette, who remembers her home gym being packed on game days during her varsity career. “We wanted to give back to everyone in the town who relentlessly supported us.”
She was one of three players on that squad to score a grand in her career, along with backcourt mates Allison Scott and Skyler LeClair. Breanna Benjamin was a defensive standout, limiting Sunapee star Erika Waterman to 3-of-19 shooting in the finale.
“Being at Plymouth and seeing what felt like the entire town and then some showing up wearing blue and white, brought so much pride and excitement,” Skylar Bonnette recalled.
Angelina Nardolillo was one of those many fans looking on.
“We watched the girls win the first championship. We sat in the stands in Plymouth and said that we wanted to be the next group of girls to do it. We got to do it twice, which was incredible,” she stated.
With a starting five of Mariah Nichols, Monika Costello, Maggie St. John, Delaney Wilcox and Nardolillo, the 2018 Lady Pacers rattled off 21 wins in a row after losing their opener. The season concluded with a thrilling 32-30 triumph over Littleton at Plymouth State.
Wilcox gave the team 14 points and a handful of steals per night that season, while Nardolillo averaged a double-double. Using their patented 2-3 zone, the Lady Pacers held all four playoff foes to under 35 points.
“We worked everyday and focused immensely on defense,” the Rhode Island College commit said.
After Littleton got revenge in 2019, Nardolillo transferred to Northfield Mount Hermon. It felt like deja vu for the Hinsdale backers, who had previously watched rising star Kyra Rideout go across the river to help Vermont Academy win it all.
But the 6-0 center would return for her senior year, helping the Lady Pacers to yet another Chip. During the COVID-shortened regular season, the Division 4 power played very well against bigger schools.
“We played for each other and we played for coach,” Nardolillo explained. “We struggled mentally through this season, but we left everything out on the court during our last game.”
Wilcox erupted for a team-high 26 points, including four trifectas, as Hinsdale beat Colebrook 63-51 for all the marbles on Sunday. Nardolillo (24 points) and Megan Roberts (11 points) controlled the boards for the champs, while Olivia Pangelinan, Kleay Steever, Audrey Martin and Wilcox all did a nice job of closing out on shooters.
“I give my kids credit, they did not lay down,” the Hinsdale coach said after his team rallied from a 22-9 deficit to claim the program’s third championship ring.
Hinsdale’s 2021 champions: Coaches — Terry Bonnette, Sam Kilelee, Chris Roberts. Players — Kleay Steever, Addy Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Megan Roberts, Delaney Wilcox, Lilee Taylor, Lily Briggs, Olivia Pangelinan, Audrey Martin, Angelina Nardolillo, Aleah Owen.
Hinsdale’s 2018 champions: Coaches — Terry Bonnette, Al Putnam. Players — Monika Costello, Gabrial LeClair, Mariah Nichols, Myia Boyd, Hannah Lynch, Maggie St. John, Ericka Girroir, Angelina Nardolillo, Delaney Wilcox, Audrey Martin, Olivia Pangelinan, Kleay Steever.
Hinsdale’s 2014 champions: Coaches — Terry Bonnette, Alex Rideout. Players — Skylar Bonnette, Allison Scott, Bridget Bourne, Breanna Benjamin, Skyler LeClair, Kyra Rideout, Kathryn Fecto, Megan Finnell, Katelyn Towle, Jacqueline Atkins.