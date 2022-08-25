HINSDALE N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity girls soccer team will debut at Sunapee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"I think that we've got a lot of good returning kids coming back. We've got some nice freshmen coming in. I think it's a good combination and our leaders are pretty much back this year, too," said coach Sam Kilelee. "I think it's a good mix and I think that we will be pretty competitive all year long."
Brooke Pagach was a scoring machine last season, finishing with hat-tricks against Mount Royal and Wilton. Goalie Addy Nardolillo was spectacular at times in 2021, like when she robbed Mount Royal's Annie Sweet on two occasions.
The Lady Pacers, who lost to Littleton in the opening round of the Division 4 Tournament last season, will take on Mount Royal in their home opener on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m.
Members of the Hinsdale, N.H., High School’s girls’ varsity soccer practice on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Purchase local photos online.