HINSDALE N.H. — Early in the second half of Thursday's varsity girls soccer game, Mount Royal coach Derek Tremblay turned to face the opposing bench and then asked if Hinsdale's goalie had eaten Wheaties that morning.
Addy Nardolillo certainly played well enough to get her photo on the cereal's box.
The keeper made three incredible stops to help the Lady Pacers come away with a 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Knights.
"She made a lot of big saves for us. She was unbelievable in goal," said winning coach Sam Kilelee.
The junior absolutely robbed Annmarie Sweet on three occasions — denying her on a breakaway, laying out on the second chance, and then stretching up high to deflect what looked like a sure thing.
"Did she eat her Wheaties this morning," an impressed Tremblay asked Nardolillo's teammates following the third highlight.
Lilee Taylor gave Hinsdale a 1-0 lead 28 minutes in, when she received a feed from Brooke Pagach on the left wing and drove a shot past Mount Royal netminder Ava Meyer.
"She does a good job of moving the ball around and controlling the middle of the field," Kilelee said of Pagach, who had a hat-trick in her previous game. "She does all of the little things."
In the back, Kiley Hemlow came up with a steal, Hailey Tripoldi got to a 50/50 ball, and Lily Briggs stopped a run along the parking lot side.
"We have more quality chances. They are going to start going in," Tremblay told his Mount Royal players during the intermission.
Early in the second half, Tripoldi split a double team and passed ahead to Taylor, who sent a through ball up to Aleah Owen for Hinsdale's best combination of the contest. That was followed by a 3-on-2 break, however Taylor pushed her shot wide right.
The visitors pulled even with 25 minutes left in regulation, when Sweet dribbled toward the right post and lifted a shot back to the left that Nardolillo couldn't quite get to.
Hinsdale had six opportunities to take the lead down the stretch. Reese Howard attacked on the right side, Owen missed high, and Pagach threatened four different times.
The Lady Pacers struck quickly in the overtime period. On a corner play, Pagach lofted the ball toward the near post and senior Sara Miller tapped it in to become the hero.
"Her first career goal couldn't have come at a better time," said Kilelee.
Hinsdale (2-2) will play at Epping on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.
Mount Royal's roster: Coach – Derek Tremblay. Players – Roxie Hudkins, Maryrose McLaughlin, Alea Meyer, Susan Kanu, Betsy Brodigan, Katherine McMenaman, Annmarie Sweet, Maria Fraioli, Emma Stone, Elana Joseph, Serenity Cole, Ava Meyer.
Hinsdale's roster: Coach – Sam Kilelee. Players – Addy Nardolillo, Hailey Tripoldi, Jenna Emery, Sara Miller, Daylyn Dupuis, Olivia Maillet, Harmony Sullivan, Lilee Taylor, Liyah Sprague, Aleah Owen, Brooke Pagach, Kiley Hemlow, Mya Bauer, Hailey Boyd, Lily Briggs, Reese Howard.