HINSDALE N.H. — On a day when runners were pacing themselves in Boston, Jenna Emery had the pedal to the metal.
She sprinted home from second base on Addy Nardolillo's blooper to shallow center in the bottom of the seventh, to give the Hinsdale varsity softball team a thrilling 11-10 comeback victory over visiting Wilton.
"That was a nice win for us," said coach Terry Bonnette.
Trailing 10-8, the Lady Pacers rallied for three runs in their final ups. Daytona Boyd singled and Chandra Burnham drew a walk before Wilton reliever Emily Dubois struck out the next two batters. Emery would then get the hosts even with a two-run double to right.
"Jenna came up with a big hit," said Bonnette, who would eventually wave her around on Nardolillo's Texas Leaguer.
Cleanup hitter Malee Barcomb and Nardolillo each had three hits to lead the Lady Pacers (2-1). Aleah Owen and Emery added two knocks apiece on a windy Monday afternoon.
Sara Miller went the distance for the victory. She fanned five, walked three and gave up 11 hits.
"I thought Sara threw the ball well. She hung in there," said Bonnette. "We have to improve defensively."
The offensive highlights in the back-and-forth contest were inside-the-park homers by Barcomb and Wilton's Abby Dowling. Nardolillo was solid behind the plate for the Lady Pacers, tagging out Dowling at home in the first and throwing out a potential base thief in the third.
Trailing 4-0 right out of the gate, the home team pulled even at 5-5 in the second and went ahead 8-7 in the fourth. Wilton would plate three runs in the sixth to set the stage for Hinsdale's seventh-inning rally.
Hinsdale's lineup: Emma Hammond LF, Jenna Emery 2B, Addy Nardolillo C, Malee Barcomb SS, Aleah Owen RF, Kiley Hemlow 3B, Daytona Boyd CF, Chandra Burnham DH (for Lily Briggs 1B), Sara Miller P.