PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Senior center Angelina Nardolillo went off for 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals as the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team trounced Newmarket 44-23 in Thursday's Division 4 semifinal.
The Lady Pacers, who played in the championship game in 2018 and 2019, will face the Colebrook-Woodsville winner in Sunday's state final at Plymouth Regional High School.
Megan Roberts made four trifectas and hauled down eight boards for Hinsdale, which opened up an 11-0 lead right out of the gate. Olivia Pangelinan (10 points) made a couple of shots from downtown, while floor general Delaney Wilcox (5 points) completed a three-point play.
With her team up 19-5, Roberts connected twice from long range to begin the second half. Nardolillo, who often grabbed a defensive rebound and then ran the show, followed with a couple of pretty post moves.
Newmarket, which managed just one field goal in the first half against a stingy 2-3 zone, never threatened. Kleay Steever, Audrey Martin, Wilcox, Roberts and Pangelinan combined for 10 takeaways.
Lena Nicholson, a 6-6 center, finished up with 10 points to pace the Mules. Brianna Fillion chipped in with a nickel's worth.
Hinsdale roster: Coaches — Terry Bonnette, Sam Kilelee, Chris Roberts. Players - Kleay Steever, Addy Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Megan Roberts, Delaney Wilcox, Lilee Taylor, Lily Briggs, Olivia Pangelinan, Audrey Martin, Angelina Nardolillo, Aleah Owens.