HINSDALE, N.H. — It was just your average day in early March.
The sun rose in the east, Dick Vitale lost his voice calling a game, and the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team earned a spot in the Final 4.
Angelina Nardolillo went off for a game-high 18 points and five rejections as the Lady Pacers trampled Derryfield 53-18 on Sunday afternoon to reach a fourth straight Division 4 semifinal.
“Our offense goes through her. We want to play inside-out,” said winning coach Terry Bonnette. “She had some points inside and she distributed the ball well from in there, too.
Megan Roberts and Nardolillo each drained a 3 in the opening quarter. The former pulled down a defensive rebound, forced the issue and then drilled a shot from the top of the arc. Nardolillo later pounded the offensive glass, dribbled out to the corner, raised up and spashed a trifecta.
“Offensively, I thought we moved the ball around well,” added Bonnette, whose team got things going after playing the visitors to a 7-7 tie. “Delaney (Wilcox) plays with a lot of intensity.”
The senior floor general made a couple of layups and also knocked down a deep deuce in the second quarter as Hinsdale opened up a 23-10 advantage in the first 16 minutes. Addy Nardolillo contributed with a make from downtown.
“I thought we played solid defense,” the Hinsdale coach mentioned.
Kleay Steever hounded Derryfield’s point guard all day long, even keeping her from receiving an inbounds pass at one point. The hosts also came up with 10 steals, including three by Wilcox.
The older Nardolillo, who will be playing for Rhode Island College next winter, continually used her powerful body to get position on the low block. She went to work a handful of times in the second half, getting tackled twice and making three layups on her other chances.
Steever often made Derryfield pay for double-teaming the senior center — making three bunnies in the second half.
The Lady Pacers, who were home free with a 33-13 lead late in the third quarter, will face the Newmarket/Farmington winner in Thursday’s D-4 semifinal at Plymouth High School at 5 p.m.
Hinsdale scoring: Angelina Nardolillo 18 points, Delaney Wilcox 12 points, Megan Roberts 10 points, Kleay Steever 8 points, Addy Nardolillo 3 points, Brooke Pagach 2 points.