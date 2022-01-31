Roberts (20 points) had a first half to remember. She came up with three steals, rejected two shots, and scored 16 points — burying three trifectas, knocking down three free throws, hitting a deep deuce, and blowing by Madison Ricker for a layup.
"Megan plays hard every game," noted winning coach Terry Bonnette. "She rebounds, helps us bring up the ball, and shoots well."
The defending state champions went to the break ahead 24-11.
"I thought we played solid defense," Bonnette said.
Nardolillo, whose older sister plays for Rhode Island College, started the third quarter with a successful drive and then a couple of makes from the charity stripe. Roberts drilled another 3 and Pagach chipped in with a couple of layups as the hosts maintained a nice cushion.
"Brooke probably played her best game yet. She was aggressive and taking it to the basket," the Hinsdale coach stated.
Pagach (10 points) and Aleah Owen each stole the ball at the top of the home team's stingy 2-3 zone. Pagach and Chandra Burnham both had a bunny down the stretch for the 3-5 Lady Pacers, who were never really threatened following a 13-0 run in the second quarter.
