HINSDALE, N.H. — Angelina Nardolillo had another Senior Day to remember.
The Hinsdale 12th grader, who limited Keene to three goals on the pitch on Sept. 26 and scored 27 points on the court in early February, went 3-for-3 at the plate against a tough Division 3 softball team in her final regular season home game on Thursday.
She was honored prior to the contest along with classmates Delaney Wilcox, Olivia Pangelinan, Brianne Gaffney and the injured Kristin Davis.
"They are going to be a big loss," said Lady Pacers' coach Terry Bonnette following Mascenic's 20-4 victory. "We will rely on their senior leadership during the playoffs."
The Vikings finished with 18 hits and never trailed. A solo homer over the fence in left by Ally Adams and a couple of doubles from Kat Davis were the biggest blows.
"We were in it early, but then we kind of gave up it seemed," Bonnette mentioned. "They hit the ball hard."
Trailing 3-0, Hinsdale's first three batters reached safely in the bottom of the first. Pangelinan then dumped a run-scoring single into shallow right field and Megan Roberts followed with an RBI groundout.
Mascenic would pile on a couple of tallies in the second and four more in the third to go ahead 9-2.
The Lady Pacers responded with a pair of unearned runs. Wilcox and Nardolillo started the inning off with consecutive singles — each eventually going home on an error.
Nardolillo (3 hits) and Wilcox (2 hits) were the offensive leaders for Hinsdale, while Pangelinan and Roberts added an RBI each. Catcher Addy Nardolillo delivered the defensive highlight when she somehow snagged Delaney Traffie's foul tip in the third frame.
"I'll buy you a new car if you hit a home run," someone said to Pangelinan as she swung the bat in the on-deck circle during the bottom of the fifth.
But the clean-up hitter was unable to square up any of reliever Lex Vautaur's offerings.
Nardolillo, with her younger sister as her battery mate, struck out five and walked just two for the 4-9 Lady Pacers, who will host Franklin in a first-round playoff game on Wednesday.
Mascenic lineup: Lex Vautour 2B, Kat Davis 3B, Leah St. John SS, Ella Pearson C, Ally Adams 1B, Kenz Cormier CF, Lyla Buxton P, Xaria Talbort LF, Delaney Traffie RF.
Hinsdale lineup: Addy Nardolillo C, Delaney Wilcox SS, Angelina Nardolillo P, Olivia Pangelinan LF, Megan Roberts 2B, Brooke Pagach 3B, Kailyn Fleury CF, Lily Briggs 1B, Brianne Gaffney RF.