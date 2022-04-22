BURLINGTON — As the Vermont Lake Monsters get ready to defend their 2021 Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship, individual-game tickets for the 2022 season will be available to purchase exclusively online and by phone for two weeks starting Monday.
Fans will be able to try out new seating areas, including Hot Corner and Sunset Seats. You will be able to purchase tickets online at www.vermontlakemonsters.com or by calling 802-655-4200 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Centennial Field Ticket Office will open for the season for in-person ticket purchases beginning May 9. Ticket Office hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, Group Outings and Field Level Box Suite rentals are available now by phone at 802-655-4200.
Featured nights at the ballpark include Post-Game Fireworks courtesy of Vermont Air National Guard June 11, July 23 and Aug. 6, and 25-cent Hot Dog Hysteria presented by McKenzie Country Classics June 7, July 12 and Aug. 4.
Weekly Promotions include: Tuesdays — Senior Nights (half-price reserved seats and free drink voucher) courtesy of MVP Healthcare; Wednesdays — Kids Eat Free (free hot dog, bag of chips and bottled beverage for each child 12 and under) presented by New England Federal Credit Union; Sundays — Free Face Painting courtesy of Healthy Living Market & Cafe, along with Have A Catch post-game presented by Hall Communications, The Automaster and Vermont Paint Company; and Wednesdays and Sundays — Kids Run The Bases after the game.
The full 2022 promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
The Lake Monsters Centennial Field home opener will take place on May 27, starting at 6:35 p.m. Vermont is scheduled to play 36 games at Centennial Field this season, ending with the home finale on Aug. 6.