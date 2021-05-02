BRATTLEBORO — Pete Rose, Jim Rice, Ernie Banks, Hannah Landers.
"Who are great hitters who chose to wear the No. 14 jersey, Aaron."
Landers, who belted a pair of ground-rule doubles and had three RBI when her Leland & Gray varsity softball team opened up against Burr and Burton, received 98 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
The junior outfielder is now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
The second batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring season are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Leah Madore
The Brattleboro ace threw a no-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking just two, during a 12-0 varsity softball victory over Burr and Burton.
Taryn Darrell
Just two days after teammate Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle died in a motor vehicle accident, Darrell finished with four hits and six RBI to power the Bellows Falls varsity softball team to a 40-14 win over Mill River.
Warren Roberts
He scored five goals to propel the Leland & Gray Ultimate Frisbee team past Burr and Burton 15-7 in the season opener.