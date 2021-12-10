Burr and Burton nipped Brattleboro 36-35 and then Arlington defeated host Leland & Gray 38-20 in the first round of the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs limited the Colonels to just four second-half field goals in order to battle back from a six-point deficit.
"They threw a bit of a zone at us," said BUHS coach Chris Worden. "We forced a lot of passes and turned it over a few times. Rebounding and turnovers cost us."
BBA's Julia Decker and Nevaeh Camp, each using a high-arcing shot, combined to go 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch to seal it.
The game may have went to overtime if Brattleboro's Kaitlyn Pattison had slightly smaller feet.
"Her foot was on the line," Worden explained as he showed how the sophomore guard's toe touched the arc before she banked one home from the left side to get the purple and white within 34-33 late in the contest.
Decker then sank two free throws and Brattleboro's Brenna Beebe made a layup to cap the scoring.
"Kiki (McNary) and Kaitlyn are strong, fast guards. I thought they played pretty good defense for us," the BUHS coach commented.
The duo helped shut the Bulldogs down during an 8-0 run in the second quarter that put Brattleboro ahead 20-14. Chloe Givens started the rally with a take along the right baseline, Twin Valley transfer Katelyn Longe scored on an inbounds play, Beebe made two freebies, Givens delivered inside again following a nice feed by Beebe, and Diamond Bedward added a deep deuce.
"It's nice to have her inside," Worden said of Longe. "She had some rebounds and a couple of blocks."
A three-point play by Pattison was Brattleboro's highlight in the third quarter. After a bunny by Beebe and a free throw from Mallory Newton, the Colonels entered the fourth quarter ahead by six.
That's when Camp took over. The junior floor general netted nine points over the last eight minutes, with her rainbow free throws having everyone's attention.
Brattleboro’s Kiki McNary leaps up into the air to bring the ball to the rim while being covered by Burr & Burton’s Josie Powers during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Jacy Stillwagon takes a shot while being covered by Burr & Burton’s defense during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Kiki McNary and Burr & Burton’s Nevaeh Camp battle for control of the ball during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Burr & Burton’s Laurel Baker gets around Brattleboro’s Diamond Bedward during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Kiki McNary leaps up into the air to bring the ball to the rim while being covered by Burr & Burton’s Josie Powers during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Kiki McNary charges down the lane during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Jacy Stillwagon takes a shot while being covered by Burr & Burton’s defense during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Kiki McNary and Burr & Burton’s Nevaeh Camp battle for control of the ball during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Burr & Burton’s Laurel Baker gets around Brattleboro’s Diamond Bedward during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro girls faced off against Burr & Burton during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Burr & Burton’s Laurel Baker takes a shot during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Trailing 11-10, Arlington scored the last nine points of the first half to pull away.
Sidney Herrington ended up with a game-high 15 points for the winners. The sophomore super made five layups and also knocked down five free throws.
She even quieted the crowd's "Let's go Rebels!" cheer with a steal and bunny late in the second quarter.
Leland & Gray point guard Abigail Emerson was tough as nails. The freshman got right back up after taking a handful of hard falls to the court, ran the show well all night, and drilled a 15-foot jumper in the final period.
Maggie Parker and Mary Sanderson each finished with five points to lead the Rebels. They also combined for seven steals.