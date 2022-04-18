BOSTON — Having trained with personal coach Hank Lange, a handful of Brattleboro area women completed the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Hank's daughter, Halie Lange, finished 9,154th overall in 3:25:57. The rest of the gang and their times look like this: Maxine Stent (4:00:34), Nancy Johnston (4:00:46), Elizabeth Bianchi (4:02:01) and Lois Sparks (4:06:03).
Al Claussen, who is married to Leland & Gray Athletic Director Tammy Claussen, placed 4,804th in 3:08:06.
It was a heartbreaking day for Westminster's Crystal Morey, who took a spill early in the race and broke her hip. Brattleboro's Nicole "Queen" James didn't even get to start it, as a positive COVID-19 test kept her from competing in her first Boston Marathon.