SPOFFORD, N.H. — Hank Lange, of Brattleboro, won the 1989 Spofford Lake Triathlon in 1:24:44. Keene’s Ernie Kennison was a couple of minutes back in second.
Lange was the favorite, having placed 20th in a past Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Hawaii. He led wire-to-wire in the event that included a half-mile swim, 13-mile bike ride and six-mile run.
The Shake, Rattle and Roll trio of Orin Bentley, J.W. Spinney and Dave Sanborn were the top team, finishing in 1:30:15. Team London (Wayne and Josh London) were next best in 1:51:10.
Other area athletes competing were: Bill Gemmell, Chris Osgood, Mike Watson, Cal Cameron, John Bentley, Steve Sebastian, John Aufmuth, Mary Heller Osgood, Suzy West, Kerrin Petty, Peter Nestel, Diana Lange, Scott Higgins, Ryan Chilcote, Bill Benneyan, Nancy Johnston, Elizabeth Kent, Jane Sears, John Fish, Chris Parker, James D. Curtis, Todd Nicol, Janet Lemon, Rick Zeller, Sarah Bergstrom, Jack Davidson, Mary Burke and Sally Stott.