BRATTLEBORO — Butch Lapan won two events during the 1956 state track meet at Stolte Field. The Brattleboro High School student cleared 10-3 in the pole vault and heaved the javelin 158-9.
Phil Nurse earned a silver medal in the high hurdles for the hosts. Brattleboro’s Steve Holden added a second in the discus.
Jim Stack racked up seven points and Fred Waryas chipped in with six to pace Bellows Falls. Leland & Gray’s Howard Cutts was the runner-up in the half-mile race.
Lyndon won the team title and was followed by Burlington, Springfield, defending champion Cathedral, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Saint Johnsbury, Montpelier, Hartford, Leland & Gray, Northfield, Windsor, Enosburg and Rutland.