WESTMINSTER — Sixty years after Oscar Robertson became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double, this area’s “Big O” is trying to follow suit at the high school level.
Owen LaRoss went off for 21 points and 15 rebounds during a recent varsity boys basketball game against Rivendell. The Bellows Falls center would then receive 101 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“He is 6-6, moves incredibly well, has a lot of fun on the court, and likes Metallica. Those, along with his overall attitude and outlook on life, are all great things in my book,” said BF coach Evan Chadwick.
The big man recently racked up 13 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks versus Mill River.
All About Owen
1. Grade: Senior
2. Favorite athlete: Shaq
3. Bucket list items: Dunk in a game and place well in college track
4. Favorite team: Celtics
5. Who would you want to play your role in a movie: Keanu Reeves
6. Future plans: Go to college for track and field
7. Favorite TV shows: The Office, Breaking Bad
8. Other interests: Boating and fishing