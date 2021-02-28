BRATTLEBORO — His surname translating to the word rock, Owen LaRoss has been laying the smackdown on the court since the season opener.
The Bellows Falls center, who was nominated after recording a double-double versus rival Springfield, received 133 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"Owen is the heart of the team. His never give up attitude, leadership, and his exemplary teamwork are all great examples of what makes him a Terrier. These qualities carry over to everything that Owen does," wrote Jamie Dansereau on his online ballot.
He joins Twin Valley skier Luke Rizio and Brattleboro ice hockey player Jack Pattison as this winter's winners. They are all in the running for a $25 prize from the Marina.
The fourth batch of athlete of the week nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Angelina Nardolillo
Hinsdale's star center went off for 28 and then 30 points in her varsity basketball team's two victories over Monadnock.
Rosie Carignan
The senior forward erupted for four goals, despite being boarded and injured on her home rink, when the Brattleboro varsity girls ice hockey team trounced Stowe 8-1.
Liam Towle
Leland & Gray's starting forward had a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) during his team's 53-37 loss to Twin Valley.
Emma Graham
The Bellows Falls 12th grader recently completed her generous senior project, which was pedaling a stationary bike for 500 miles in three months to raise $1,430 for Stop Soldier Suicide.
Katelyn Longe
She continually altered shots while in the center of her team's zone defense and also scored a game-high 17 points in a 40-13 rout of Leland & Gray.