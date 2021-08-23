PERKINSVILLE — 2006 Brattleboro Union High School graduate Brian Lashway repeated as champion at the 11th annual Southern Vermont Decathlon. Lashway's performances on the track and in the throws fueled his victory as he won the 100, 400, mile, discus, shot put, and 110 hurdles.
Shane Mas stayed close to Lashway throughout the weekend with four event wins of his own, including a dominant performance in the vertical jump. In the race for third, Landon Mas and BUHS grad John Barton both had breakthrough performances, but it was Mas' silver in the vortex football throw that gave him a cushion to hold off Barton.
The female competition was back-and-forth the entire weekend, but it was Christina Mas who overtook Jess Curtis in the final event to secure the title. It was her third time winning the competition, despite two record-breaking performances from Curtis in the shot put and discus.
Overall Scores
1) Brian Lashway (7,581)
2) Shane Mas (7,048)
3) Landon Mas (4,878)
4) John Barton (4,708)
5) Dan Barile (4,285)
6) Christina Mas (3,302)
7) Jess Curtis (3,216)
8) Shaelynn Mas (1,601)
9) Blake Lashway (784)
100
1) Brian Lashway 13.36
2) Dan Barile 14.73
3) Shane Mas 14.74
Long Jump
1) Shane Mas 16-7
2) Brian Lashway 15-9
3) Dan Barile 13-7.5
Discus
1) Brian Lashway 121-0
2) Shane Mas 96-1
3) Landon Mas 88-2.5
Vertical Jump
1) Shane Mas 23.5
2) Brian Lashway 21.0
3) Landon Mas 18.5
110 hurdles
1) Brian Lashway 17.28
2) Shane Mas 18.13
3) Landon Mas 21.28
Keg Toss
1) Shane Mas 27-5
2) Brian Lashway 26-8
3) John Barton 18-9.5
Shot Put
1) Brian Lashway 41-9.5
2) Shane Mas 39-0
3) Dan Barile 31-6
Vortex Football Throw
1) Shane Mas 167-0
2) Landon Mas 164-0
3) Brian Lashway 146-11
Mile
1) Brian Lashway 5:48
2) Shane Mas 6:49
3) John Barton 8:02