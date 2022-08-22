WEATHERSFIELD — Brian Lashway, of Charlestown, N.H., won the Southern Vermont Decathlon for a third consecutive year by prevailing in seven different events and breaking his own record in the discus.
Not far behind was Shane Mas, of Weathersfield, who was the only male competitor to finish in the top three in every event. Rounding out the podium was Landon Mas, who managed a comfortable victory in the vortex football throw.
On the women's side, Springfield resident Jess Curtis secured her second-career championship in dominating fashion. She won nine of the 10 events, breaking her own records in discus and shot put.
Men's Overall Results
1) Brian Lashway (7,838)
2) Shane Mas (7,600)
3) Landon Mas (6,311)
4) Dan Barile (5,611)
5) John Barton (4,556)
6) Neil Sheehan (4,153)
7) Ethan Huffer (3,578)
Women's Overall Results
1) Jess Curtis (4,088)
2) Toni Huffer (1,619)
3) Shaelyn Mas (1,460)
Top 3 by Event
100 Meter Dash
1) Brian Lashway (13.25)
2) Shane Mas (13.26)
3) Landon Mas (14.40)
Long Jump
1) Brian Lashway (16'3")
2) Shane Mas (15'5")
3) Landon Mas (14'7")
Keg Toss
1) Brian Lashway (29'10")
2) Shane Mas (29'10")
3) John Barton (22'3")
Discus
1) Brian Lashway (126'10")
2) Landon Mas (111'10")
3) Shane Mas (111'9")
400 Meter Dash
1) Brian Lashway (1:08.71)
2) Shane Mas (1:10.10)
3) Landon Mas (1:16.23)
110 Meter Low Hurdles
1) Shane Mas (17.53)
2) Brian Lashway (17.54)
3) Landon Mas (20.43)
Shot Put
1) Brian Lashway (42'5")
2) Shane Mas (38'2")
3) Landon Mas (34'7")
Vertical Jump
1) Shane Mas (25")
2) Landon Mas (20.5")
3) Brian Lashway (20.5")
Vortex Football Throw
1) Landon Mas (208'0")
2) Shane Mas (178'2")
3) Dan Barile (169'0")
1 Mile Run
1) Brian Lashway (5:58)
2) Shane Mas (6:52)
3) Dan Barile (6:57)