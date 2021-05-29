group

Members of the Leland & Gray softball team gather together on May 18, which is when the school held a pre-game ceremony for Dylan Landers, 15, who had died from injuries sustained in a car accident.

 By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Defensive shifts, off-speed pitches, talkative catchers and the sun are things that every softball player has to deal with as a hitter at some point.

But stepping into the box with a heavy heart has to be especially difficult.

Following a ceremony for Dylan Landers, who had died just three days earlier from injuries sustained in a car accident, Ava LeCours honored her first cousin by pounding out a couple of hits and also driving in a run for the Leland & Gray varsity softball team.

The freshman then received 193 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.

LeCours is now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from the Marina along with Bellows Falls slugger Colton Baldasaro, Brattleboro power hitter Jack Pattison, Bellows Falls softball great Taryn Darrell, and Leland & Gray standout Hannah Landers.

Aden McMahon

He erupted for five goals during the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys lacrosse team's 7-6 loss to rival Mount Anthony Union on Senior Night.

Liam Towle

The senior finished with one goal and eight assists, with a 50-yard scoring heave to Landon Beach being the highlight, as the Leland & Gray Ultimate team topped Brattleboro 15-6.

Owen LaRoss

"Hightower" won the shot put and discus to help the Bellows Falls varsity boys track and field team finish second during a home meet against Brattleboro, Hartford, Leland & Gray and Green Mountain.

Aidan Davis

The Hinsdale varsity baseball player had a pair of hits, including a no-doubt homer, during a game against Mascenic.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.