Brattleboro Post 5
June 19: host Lakes Region, noon and 2:30 p.m.
June 21: at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
June 23: host Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
June 30: host Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
July 2: host Bellows Falls, noon and 2:30 p.m.
July 3: at Manchester, 11 a.m.
July 5: at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
July 7: host Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
July 9: at Bennington, noon and 2:30 p.m.
July 12: host White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
July 14: at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
July 19: host Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
July 21: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
July 23: at White River Junction, noon and 2:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Post 37
June 21: host Lakes Region, 7 p.m.
June 23: host Rutland, 7 p.m.
June 26: host Bennington, noon and 2:30 p.m.
June 28: at White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
July 2: at Brattleboro, noon and 2:30 p.m.
July 5: at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
July 6: at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
July 9: at Rutland, noon and 2:30 p.m.
July 11: at Manchester, 7 p.m.
July 12: at Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
July 16: host White River Junction, noon and 2:30 p.m.
July 18: host Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
July 20: at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
July 21: host Brattleboro, 7 p.m.