BRATTLEBORO — "Somewhere this man is smiling!!"
That's what Post 37 Baseball recently posted on Twitter above a photo of former manager Billy Lockerby, who died in a hunting accident in Ohio last October.
Bellows Falls (11-7), which earned the final spot for the South in the Legion State Tournament, will take on Essex (14-5) in Wednesday's first-round game at 1 p.m., while top-ranked Brattleboro (14-4) will face Franklin County (9-11) at 4 p.m. Both of these games will be held at St. Peters Field in Rutland.
The other two July 27 matchups will be played at Castleton University, with Manchester (13-5) and Colchester (13-7) locking horns at 1 p.m., followed by Lakes Region (3-15) versus South Burlington (16-3) at 4 p.m.
The double-elimination event will go from Wednesday to Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, with free entry for kids and Veterans.
Brattleboro's roster: Coach — Eric Libardoni. Players — Zinabu McNeice, Willem Thurber, Alex Bingham, Turner Clews, Aidan Davis, Jeremy Graves, Caden Wood, Evan Wright, Parker Richardson, Brandon Weeks, Sam Bogart, Jackson Emery, John Satterfield, Alex McClelland, Harper Cutler, Eli Allbee, Jolie Glidden.
Bellows Falls' roster: Coach — Shawn Burke. Players — Jamison Nystrom, Cam Boardman, Eliott Graham, Sam Presch, Grady Lockerby, Sam Boxer, Chase Swisher, Cam Harriman, Ty Merrill, Jack Cravinho, Jesse Darrell, Cole Moore, Tanner Swisher, Walker James, Carson Clark, Jake Moore.
Below is a look at the state championship games won by Brattleboro and Bellows Falls in Vermont Legion history.
2019: Brattleboro beat SD Ireland 5-2 for all the marbles. Jeremy Rounds was named the Most Valuable Player, while Brattleboro teammates Christian Thomsen (pitcher), Dan Petrie (catcher), Hunter Beebe (first base), Tyler Millerick (second base), Jack Pattison (third base) and Chris Frost (outfield) made the All Tournament Team.
2016: Leif Bigelow delivered the game-winning hit in the 11th inning, giving Post 5 a thrilling 7-6 victory over Rutland. It was the first of two state titles for head coach Eric Libardoni.
2006: Billy Sisko, who picked up the finals win on the hill, earned Tournament MVP honors after "The Comeback Kids" of Bellows Falls nipped SAL-Champlain 10-9.
1999: Brattleboro beat Essex 6-5 in the championship game, thanks to Carlos Tilghman-Osborne's walk-off sacrifice fly that plated his brother Emile.
1993: Eugene Frost racked up four singles in Brattleboro's 8-3 victory over Barre.
1986: Paul McAuliffe and Daryl Sargent each had a couple of RBI when Post 5 rallied for an 8-4 decision over Fair Haven in the finals.
1983: John Galanes had three hits and drove in five runs to power Brattleboro to an 8-3 victory over Montpelier in the state championship game on Stolte Field.
1965: Brattleboro beat Bellows Falls 13-8 in the state championship game, but it was Post 37's Carlton Fisk who was named Tourney MVP. The future Major League catcher went 12-for-18 in Vermont's tournament, including two doubles, two triples and a home run. Post 5's Dennis Robinson, Jon Reynolds, Phil Natowich, Don Robinson and Doug Farnham made the All Tournament Team.
1964: Frank Jarvis fired a three-hitter and Bellows Falls outscored Hartford 6-3 for the crown. BF third baseman Jim Ross was named MVP, while teammates Reg Hadley, Mark Kennedy and Jarvis also made the All Tournament Team.