TOWNSHEND — Down 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning the Leland & Gray baseball team had one thing on their mind: Comeback.
With Arlington's Cosby Lux moving from the mound to shortstop and being replaced by Ethan Pickering, the No. 3 seeded Rebels (10-7) started to make things interesting.
Lucas Stoipp reached first base on a fielding error in left field and Garrett Cutts came on to pinch run to start the inning. Then, with one out, Ryder Butynski roped a shot into right field that got past the right fielder to score Cutts. On the same play, Butynski was awarded two bases on a ball out of play, bringing him home to make it 5-2.
After the second run crossed the plate, members of the team encouraged others to get the other three needed to tie.
However, their bid fell short. The next batter was thrown out at first leaving the Rebels down to their final out. Chip Winkler was able to reach when his hit was bobbled at third base. Parker Richardson then hit a hard shot to center, but it was fielded cleanly to end the game.
“Overall our season was great,” said Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt. “We had a small squad and a younger squad. … They fought hard. They looked good. They just made a couple of mistakes early on and it just cost us at the end.”
Lux had held the Rebels scoreless for the first six innings.
“He did a great job. One of the things I love about Cosby is just his mentality of attack, attack, attack,” said Arlington head coach Alex Borsari. “He’s not going to pitch around a hitter. He’s going to just go right down and say ‘Here’s what I have. Let’s see if you can hit it.’ Sometimes he gets burned like anyone, but for the most part he does a nice job.”
The Rebels had opportunities a couple times throughout the ballgame.
In the bottom of the third inning, Spencer Claussen got a hit to get on base. He then worked his way around the bases; stealing second and taking third on the mishandled throw to second base with two out. Shortly after he was called out at home on a very close play at the plate to end the inning.
“It’s one of those where I wish we had instant replay. You can’t argue … I’ve never seen a play get reversed from arguing,” said Rancourt. “I like to hustle. If you don’t try it sometimes you’re not going to score. Early on, you’ve got to try it. If we scored, things might have changed for us.”
Richardson started the bottom of the fourth inning off with a single to shallow right field down the first baseline and then stole second to get into scoring position. A double to shallow right by Theo Kelloway with one out put runners at second and third. Peyton Butynski hit a deep fly ball to center and Richardson tagged up and crossed the plate, seemingly for the Rebels first run. However, a throw to third and check by the umpires revealed that the runner had left the bag too early and Richardson was called out to end the inning.
“It was a key,” said Borsari I’ve been around baseball long enough where I know when the ball goes up and there’s a runner on third, I’m watching for a runner to see if they’re tagging. I want the kids to focus on the game and I will watch that. That’s what we always talk about and he went, unfortunately for him. If he probably did it again he wouldn’t go early, but he went early and I’m just glad the umpires were there to see it.”
No. 6 seeded Arlington (9-7) got the scoring going early, putting two runs on the board in the first inning. The second run came after Ethan Pickering reached on a fielding error to put runners at first and third. Pickering got caught in a rundown between first and second and was able to buy enough time before being thrown out to end the inning to allow Daniel Ferris to score, putting the Eagles up 2-0.
In the top of the third with a runner on first and one out, Lux singled through the hole between third and short to put runners on first and second. Ferris then dropped down a bunt and a run was able to score on a fielding error.
Leland & Gray starting pitcher Cody Hescock, who pitched six and two-thirds, struck out the next batter, but a single by Pickering between first and second scored Lux and Ferris to put the Eagles on top 5-0.
Despite the loss, Rancourt was proud of the way the team played during the season and with a young team, believes Leland & Gray can build off the success next year
“I’m just proud of all these kids,” said Rancourt. “They stuck with it. We had some great, big wins, (against) some teams we haven’t beat before and we play a lot more in Division 3 than we do in Division 4. It’s a great learning experience. We lose three seniors this year in Wyatt (Beattie), Parker and Delano (Schmidt). We have a lot of juniors coming back and the four younger guys, so I think the program looks good in the few years coming up.”
In an email the following day, Rancourt said it was also an emotional season for the players and the coaching staff as Dylan Landers, who passed away following injuries in a car accident in 2021, would have been in his final season.
“Dylan Landers has been honored and in our hearts at every game and practice,” said Rancourt. “This season was dedicated to him as he would have been a senior.”