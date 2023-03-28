TOWNSHEND — When the spring high school sports season gets underway, the Leland & Gray baseball team will be in some unfamiliar territory.
With the new season comes a change in divisions, as the Rebels move from Division 3 to Division 4. While there are some opponents L&G head coach Martin Rancourt said the team will be unfamiliar with, there will be a lot of familiar opponents as the team will still be playing several teams in Division 3.
“We’ve played Division 3 all the years that I’ve been involved,” Rancourt said. “I consider Windsor and White River Valley very tough teams at the D3 level.”
Coming into this season, Rancourt has 14 players.
Returners Parker Richardson and Cody Hescock will be hitting in the heart of the order, with one or the other hitting third and fourth, Rancourt said.
The team has two catchers this year in senior Delano Schmidt and sophomore Lucas Stoipp. Payton Butynski, Theo Kelloway and Chip Winkler are expected to comprise the starting outfield.
However, there are some positions that Rancourt said are still undecided.
“We’re trying to fill in our first base area, which it takes a lot of commitment there,” Rancourt said. “It will probably be on a rotating basis because a few of them may be pitching and when they pitch we have to fill that position.”
Wyatt Beattie has played a couple roles for the team, including third base and pitcher. This year, though, Rancourt said he is among the players being considered for first base, as are Hescock, Richardson and freshman Ryder Butynski, along with some other players.
Second base is another area that as of last week was still undecided, and Rancourt indicated some of the aforementioned players may also be considered for that position as well.
There are also some members of the team this year who have not played in years. After having a few practices last week, Rancourt said he is still assessing some of the players’ skills to see what position, or positions, may be the best fit for them.
“We’re just trying to get to know some of these other kids who haven’t played before,” said Rancourt. “A couple of those haven’t played or had very minimal experience.”
Another area that remains in flux is the starting pitching rotation, Rancourt said. Alex Parker Jennings was expected to be part of the rotation, but the team will be without him for a decent portion of the year due to injury.
However, Rancourt said he may return at the end of the season.
Going into this season, one of the most crucial factors, Rancourt said, will be the ability of players to learn multiple positions. The number of players leaves a limited bench at full capacity and the ability to play multiple positions will be important should a player be absent from the team.
“I try to tell all the kids, try to learn every position as much as possible because it is a small school,” Rancourt said. “If somebody gets hurt you may have to go in that position. If you learn everything all the time, or as much as possible, it will only make you better and make the team better.”
So far this season, Rancourt said the players have been very willing to listen and learn. In addition, he has also seen some bonding and mentorship taking place on the field.
“The older kids are actually helping with some of the younger kids, (with) some of the instructional stuff,” said Rancourt. “Sometimes I turn around and some of the seniors are helping out the younger or newer kids, which is great. I’m very happy over that.”
The team is scheduled to play a scrimmage against Hinsdale on April 7. The Rebels will start their season on April 13 at Proctor. They will also play White River Valley, Woodstock, Windsor, and Springfield on the road before having their home opener against Arlington on April 25.
Garret Cutts, Dakota Dunham, Adler Pickering, Jackson Garland and Spencer Claussen round out the team’s roster. Matt Winkler and John Lonardo make up the rest of the coaching staff.