TOWNSHEND — Just walking through the gates toward the athletic fields at Leland & Gray Union High School on Saturday there was a different atmosphere than at a typical game. There were screams of encouragement from members of the two baseball teams playing and cheering from the crowd watching the softball game on the lower field. Tents lined the first base line with a variety of food for concessions and nearly every member of the home crowd wore shirts with the number 12 on the back and “Landers” written above it.
Leland & Gray held the second annual Dingers for Dylan fundraiser on Saturday to honor the memory of Dylan Landers, a member of the baseball team who passed away following a car accident two years ago.
The day started with the baseball and softball teams playing games concurrently against Mill River. After the games wrapped up, Jessica Landers, Dylan’s mother, gave a short speech to a large crowd of people who turned out to remember, and honor, Dylan.
After Jessica’s address to crowd, the activities planned as part of the fundraiser for the afternoon began. Members of the crowd lined the first and third base lines and a target was placed on the pitcher’s mound for one of Leland & Gray’s traditions, chuck a duck. Shortly after, Jessica Landers drew the winner of the 50/50 raffle before the home run derby got underway.
Tents also lined the area beside the softball field where there were t-shirts, bracelets, and pins for sale, which was run by the booster club. There was also a radar throw and the event even included games for younger children, such as a home run derby with wiffle balls.
“We’re just trying to be inclusive of everybody in the community and make them all feel like they can be a part of this,” said Leland & Gray Athletic Director and head softball coach Tammy Claussen.
An award was created, the Dylan Landers Forever a Rebel Award, which will be given at graduation to a graduating senior. Funds are also being raised in conjunction with the class of 2000, the class in which Dylan’s father graduated, to put in a new backstop for the baseball field.
A project-based learning class worked with Jessica Landers for 100 minutes a week for about eight weeks to plan Dingers for Dylan in conjunction with some materials Claussen contributed the previous year, Claussen said.
“It was a total joint effort and obviously so much of the community is here to help with all aspects of this event,” Claussen said.
In the games earlier in the morning, the Leland & Gray softball (5-3) team earned a decisive victory, defeating Mill River (4-4) 16-2 in five innings.
Claussen said Hannah Greenwood got things started for the Rebels. Down in the count 0-2 and the bases loaded, Greenwood launched a shot over the fence in left center for the team’s first home run over the fence all season.
“I know that they were really happy to be here, really excited to give it their best effort,” said Claussen. “It’s a beautiful honor to be here playing on behalf of six seniors. This is their former classmate and so they gave it all they had.”
The baseball game was a different matter entirely. A thrilling back and forth game ended in a walk off RBI hit by Leland & Gray’s Spencer Claussen to score Garrett Cutts and complete the 8-7 come from behind victory.
To battle all day and come away with the win was something that was significant for the players, particularly for the Dingers for Dylan game.
“It’s huge. It means a lot to the school (and) our community,” said Spencer Claussen. “It took a lot. We didn’t exactly come out to play, but we played when we needed it and it was a good team win.”
Delano Schmidt, who hit a deep sacrifice fly to centerfield to tie the game 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning, shared similar feelings.
“It’s great. We came out, we played for Dylan and we won. We could have played a lot better. It wasn’t the greatest game, but I think we had a lot going through our minds (about) what happened two years ago, but … we came back for the win. I’m happy with that.”
Mill River (0-9) jumped out to 4-1 lead in the first inning in part thanks to a two RBI single by Caiden Rochon. The Minutemen added another run in the top of the third off an RBI single to shallow left from Ethan Severy.
The Rebels fought their way back into the game in the bottom of the frame though. Claussen was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then, with two outs, Cody Hescock singled to put runners at first and third. He stole second moments later and Wyatt Beattie walked to load the bases for Chip Winkler who deliver a bases clearing triple to pull the Rebels within a run.
Leland & Gray tied the game in the bottom of the fourth off a sacrifice fly. Theo Kelloway was able to leg out a single on a bunt with runners on first and second in the bottom of the sixth to load the bases and Parker Richardson singled to give the Rebels the 6-5 going into the top of the seventh.
Then it was Mill River’s turn. Ethan Patch reached on a fielding error and Toby Pytlik singled to put runners on first and second for the Minutemen. Phil Severy singled to right to tie the game with only one out with runners on second and third.
At that point, Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt turned to Hescock to come on in relief for Kelloway. Pytlik scored on a fielder’s choice to give Mill River the 7-6 lead before the Rebels were able to get out of the inning.
In between innings, the Rebel coaching staff told the team they only needed two runs. The team huddled before taking the field, ending the huddle with “One, two, three, Landers!”
Since Dylan passed away two years ago, Rancourt said anytime the coaching staff has gone out to talk to members of the team, or had a huddle between innings, they have ended with that.
When the bottom of the seventh started, the team got to work. Winkler walked to start the inning. Moments later, he stole second base. A great play by Mill River’s Taylor Patch put the Rebels down to their final two outs. Then Winkler stole third base and Schmidt tied the ball game with his sacrifice fly.
Rancourt said the day, and the win, was special for not only the students, but the coaches as well.
“It’s very personal for them because they all knew him. They were all good friends, the seniors, and (it’s important) for the coaching staff too,” said Rancourt. “Overall it’s a great win on a great day and I’m glad it happened.”