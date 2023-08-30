TOWNSHEND — With the season set to begin Friday, the Leland & Gray Union High School boys soccer team heads into the season with an experienced roster.
Of the 15 players on this year’s squad, nine are upperclassmen.
“We’ve got seven seniors on the team. They’re all good athletes and strong players,” said Leland & Gray head coach Bartlett Holmes. “If they can all stay healthy we’ll have a really good core. We’ve got two juniors on the team for three years and they’re both good players. So, if our core can stay healthy I think we’ll be a solid team. We’ve got a returning goalkeeper and most of our defense back, so we should be pretty tough.”
Theo Kelloway will be minding the net again this year for Leland & Gray. The team lost one of its best defenders last year through graduation in Parker Richardson, but Holmes said the familiarity that the defense has with one another will result in the team being strong defensively.
Richardson was one of five members of the team that graduated last year along with Wyatt Beattie, Connor McPhail, Trevor Stillwagon and Alex Parker-Jennings to graduation.
On the offensive end of the ball, Holmes indicated there were some question marks as to who will generate the offense for the Rebels. While the team does have some returning goal scorers, none of them were among the top scorers for the team last season.
One possible source of offensive production may be Finch Holmes.
“He scored a handful of goals and had a handful of assists for us last year so he’s got the most coming back,” said Holmes. “We had a player that was hurt all year last year, Paul Persson, who is hopefully healthy this year and he could be another offensive threat.”
The team also has four freshmen this year. One them, Spencer Claussen, is likely to start and play considerable minutes for the team, Holmes said.
Looking at the opponents the team will face throughout the season, Holmes mentioned a few teams that would present challenges for the team.
“We always have a good rivalry with Twin Valley. … Green Mountain has moved into our division. They’re always tough. I think we play Brattleboro halfway through the season and Bratt’s a big school. They’re tough.”
The rest of the roster is made up of seniors Peyton Butynski, Jackson Fillion, Trevor Hazelton and Will O’Brien; juniors Cody Hescock and Jackson Spengler; sophomores Jacob Flood and Ethan Mayotte and freshmen Antero Brown McCoard, Kenrick Ewing, Ronan Foley and Lucas Gleason.
Leland & Gray opens the season at home on Friday against Twin Valley. Leland & Gray won the last regular season meeting 1-0 between the two teams last year to finish with a 4-10 record. The season opener is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.