PHOTOS: Leland & Gray hosted Arlington

TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team downed Arlington 59-49 on Tuesday evening.

Kristian Pierson scored 13 points to lead the way for the hosts. Liam Towle followed with a dozen points, Matt Emerson added 11, and Jeremy Graves netted nine.

Leland & Gray's Liam Towle scored 12 points in his team's 59-49 win over Arlington Tuesday.

Trailing 13-9 after the first eight minutes, the Rebels (1-3) outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the second quarter to take command.

Leland & Gray scoring: Kristian Pierson 13 points, Liam Towle 12 points, Matt Emerson 11 points, Jeremy Graves 9 points, Owen Woodard 8 points, Marcus Pratt 2 points, Trevor Plimpton 2 points, Aden Bernard 2 points.

Owen Woodard attacks for the Rebels.

Division 3 Standings

1. Green Mountain (6-0)

2. BELLOWS FALLS (4-2)

3. Hazen (5-1)

4. Williamstown (3-2)

5. Winooski (3-2)

6. Enosburg (2-3)

7. Windsor (2-3)

8. Vergennes (2-3)

9. Thetford (2-3)

10. Randolph (2-3)

11. Peoples Academy (2-4)

12. Fairfax (2-4)

13. Northfield (2-4)

14. LELAND & GRAY (1-3)

15. Oxbow (1-4)

16. Stowe (0-5)

