Leland & Gray hosted Arlington during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team downed Arlington 59-49 on Tuesday evening.
Kristian Pierson scored 13 points to lead the way for the hosts. Liam Towle followed with a dozen points, Matt Emerson added 11, and Jeremy Graves netted nine.
Leland & Gray's Liam Towle scored 12 points in his team's 59-49 win over Arlington Tuesday.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
Trailing 13-9 after the first eight minutes, the Rebels (1-3) outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the second quarter to take command.
Leland & Gray scoring: Kristian Pierson 13 points, Liam Towle 12 points, Matt Emerson 11 points, Jeremy Graves 9 points, Owen Woodard 8 points, Marcus Pratt 2 points, Trevor Plimpton 2 points, Aden Bernard 2 points.
Division 3 Standings
1. Green Mountain (6-0)
2. BELLOWS FALLS (4-2)
3. Hazen (5-1)
4. Williamstown (3-2)
5. Winooski (3-2)
6. Enosburg (2-3)
7. Windsor (2-3)
8. Vergennes (2-3)
9. Thetford (2-3)
10. Randolph (2-3)
11. Peoples Academy (2-4)
12. Fairfax (2-4)
13. Northfield (2-4)
14. LELAND & GRAY (1-3)
15. Oxbow (1-4)
16. Stowe (0-5)
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.