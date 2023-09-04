TOWNSHEND — With 28.7 seconds left to go in the first half, Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker fired a shot from outside the box that found its way to the back of the net to give the Rebels a 5-1 lead over Twin Valley headed into halftime.
The play put an exclamation point on what had been a dominant first half for the reigning Division 4 champions, who picked up right where they left off last season as they cruised past Twin Valley on Saturday with an 8-1 win.
“I think I had to step up this season and just start shooting more. My shot’s pretty powerful, so crack it outside the 18 when I have the opportunity I guess,” Parker said. “I just decided to shoot a lot today.”
The Rebels dominated possession of the ball, putting 26 shots on goal, 17 of them coming in the first half. Parker and teammate Mary Sanderson helped drive the offense for Leland & Gray. The goal with just 28.7 seconds left to play in the half gave Parker the hat trick. Not only did she shoot a lot, but she helped facilitate the Leland & Gray offense, doling out two assists in the game as well. Sanderson had two goals and one assist and accounted for seven of the Rebels' 26 shots on goal.
Sanderson got the scoring started for Leland & Gray with 32:09 left to play in the half. Under five minutes later, Abigail Emerson tallied off an assist from Parker. Parker scored her first goal a minute later to make it 3-0 and added a second with 22:36 remaining in the half to put the Rebels up 4-0.
“It was nice to get that cushion to be up 4-0 because we’re nursing at least one injury and I’m trying to ease a few players in to make sure that they don’t get inured, so it’s just nice,” said Leland & Gray head coach Joe Towle. “A lot of kids got a lot of playing time today. Other kids were able to show me what they can do and that was great.”
Twin Valley got one back a short time later when eighth grader Scarlett Cimino found the back of the net. The goal was the first that Twin Valley had scored since 2021.
“We did not score any goals last year and we had a scrimmage against the MAU JV squad a couple days ago and they had 16 shots on goal. They didn’t end up in the back of the net, but they’re taking shots. They’re more courageous on the pitch this year. I’m proud of that,” said Twin Valley coach Taryn Lawrence. “They’re using each other up that middle channel so I think good things are coming for this season. We’re already off to a better start against the reigning state champs.”
Samantha Morse scored off an assist from Parker just minutes into the second half. A few minutes later Sanderson picked up her second score of the game. The final goal for Leland & Gray came off a penalty kick with 3:16 left to play when a shot by Ava LeCours went over goalie Alanna Bevilacqua’s head to find the back of the net.
In a post-game interview, Towle said he though Saturday’s game was a good test for the team and that they performed well. Towle was pleased with the team’s execution and though they did a good job “hunting” the ball and regaining possession the times that the team lost it.
Looking ahead, Towle said he was excited to play some of the other teams that are on schedule.
“We’ve got a great schedule because even though we play mostly D3 schools, we picked up teams in D4 who are very good. Rivendell will be very good. I think Arlington’s going to be very good and of course Proctor and we play all of them in the regular season and I’m pleased to get that chance,” Towle said. “Then we got Brattleboro, which will also be a good game. So, we’ve got a good season.”
Towle isn’t the only one who is excited. Following Saturday’s win, Parker said she was also excited for the rest of the season.
“I think the team chemistry is great this year. We’re trying out a new formation so we’re just trying to work through it and find out where everybody plays, but I think it’s going great so far. I’m excited,” Parker said. “We have a lot of upperclassmen that know how to play the game and I think they’re all great leaders. The three freshmen they’ve improved so much since pre-season, so I’m just excited for what the season holds and how much better we’re going to get.”
Leland & Gray will face Green Mountain in the Green Mountain Tournament in Ludlow on Friday beginning at 8 p.m.