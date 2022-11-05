MANCHESTER — Before she stepped on a field that sounds very much like a breakfast cereal, it appeared that Abby Towle had eaten a different brand.
She was "Grrreat!"
The senior midfielder scored three goals to lead the top-seeded Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over No. 2 Proctor in Saturday's Division 4 state championship game at Applejack Stadium.
"It feels incredible. This team has worked so hard," said Towle after the Rebels completed an undefeated season.
She lofted a free kick over keeper Cadence Goodwin to give the Townshend team a 1-0 lead just 2:39 in, snuck a penalty kick inside the left post less than two minutes later, and completed her hat-trick with 9:37 remaining in the opening half.
"I practice those a lot after practices," she said of the set pieces, explaining that she always goes to the left side on PKs.
Makaila Morse made a handful of saves to earn her third shutout of the postseason. Ava LeCours contributed with a defensive save, Ainsley Meyer got her head on a dangerous Proctor cross, Sierra Berrie came up with a clutch steal in the back, and Amanda Fontaine had a crucial clear-out.
"This is so worth it," coach Joe Towle stated as his players doused him with water in order to celebrate the program's record 16th win in one season and first title since going back-to-back in 1990-1991.
With a sell-out crowd cheering them on, the Rebels put together a beautiful passing combination midway through the first half. The ball went from Towle to Maggie Parker to Towle to Samantha Morse to Abigail Emerson and back to Towle, whose point-blank blast was caught by Goodwin.
Members of the Leland & Gray girls' soccer team drop liquid onto their coach, Joe Towle, after wining the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
A ball kicked by Leland & Gray's Abby Towle goes over the head of Proctor's goalie Cadence Goodwin for the first goal of the game during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland & Gray's Ainsley Meyer celebrates with Abby Towle after the first goal of the game during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Members of the Leland & Gray girls' soccer team raises the Division 4 Soccer trophy in the air after beating Proctor 3-0 during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Members of the Leland & Gray girls' soccer team raises the Division 4 Soccer trophy in the air after beating Proctor 3-0 during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
A ball kicked by Leland & Gray's Abby Towle goes over the head of Proctor's goalie Cadence Goodwin for the first goal of the game during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland & Gray's Ainsley Meyer celebrates with Abby Towle after the first goal of the game during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland & Gray played against Proctor during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland & Gray's Abby Towle makes a penalty kick for the second goal during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland & Gray's Abby Towle makes a penalty kick for the second goal during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland & Gray's Abby Towle kicks the ball during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Leland& Gray's Catherine Shine take an attempt on gaol during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Teammates celebrate with Abby Towle after getting a hat trick during the Girls Division 4 Soccer championship game that held at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
