TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team completed its undefeated regular season with a 5-2 victory over Windsor on Friday.
Abby Towle tallied twice for the winners. Mary McDonald, Ava LeCours and Abigail Emerson also found the back of the net, with an assist going to Mary Sanderson.
Audrey Rupp and Olivia MacLeay did the damage for the Lady Jacks.
The Rebels (13-0-1) clinched the C Division league title and also locked up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 4 state tournament.