Twin Valley hosted Leland & Gray during a girls' varsity soccer match on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The visitors put 35 shots on frame and Twin Valley keeper Alanna Bevilacqua made a handful of incredible saves. The super sophomore tipped one blast over the crossbar, made a stop on a breakaway, and somehow got her hands on a trio of point-blank attempts.
"She's a beast," teammate Hali Howe said while waiting to go into the game.
The Rebels broke the ice 1:36 in. Ava LeCours threw the ball in to Parker, who crossed the ball over to Mary McDonald for an easy finish.
Parker sent the ball in front of the goal again nine minutes later, resulting in a tap-in by Mary Sanderson.
"Way to go, Mary!" Leland & Gray substitutes could be heard cheering after each tally.
Towle would then get her hat-trick — beating Bevilacqua upstairs, scoring from in close, and then cleaning up a rebound. LeCours also split the posts before the Rebels took a 6-0 lead to the intermission.
In the second half, Sam Morse, Sierra Berrie and Amanda Fontaine all scored their first varsity goal.
"She works really hard," the Leland & Gray coach said after giving Fontaine one of the two game balls.
"Mary had a great first half. She was making some nice crosses," coach Towle said of McDonald, who received the other game ball.
The Wildcats put together a beautiful passing combination early on, with the ball moving along the left side from Chloe Joyce to Howe to Ella Martinez to Shawna Fornier. Erin Vollinger and Howe each made a nice clear-out for Twin Valley, while Joyce contributed with a steal in the back.
Kota Horton, who told coach Taryn Lawrence before the contest that she would score four goals, had a chance to put one away down the stretch.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.