WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The "Comeback Kids" fell just short.
Three days after rallying from a two-goal deficit to prevail in a semifinal, the second-seeded Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team battled back late before losing to No. 1 Stowe 3-2 in Saturday's Division 3 state championship game at Maxfield Sports Complex.
"All season long, my kids never worried about the results," said Rebels coach Lucas Bates. "They just keep playing the game. We had an opportunity to tie it."
Trailing 3-0 with 24 minutes remaining, the Townshend team had no intention of giving up.
Hannah Landers blasted a free kick from 30 yards out just inside the left post to get Leland & Gray on the board. Maggie Parker put away a crossing pass from Abby Towle. And with two minutes left, Towle's direct kick sailed over the Stowe wall and glanced off the top of the crossbar.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Mary Sanderson and Stowe’s Charlotte Stevens compete for the ball during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker uses her chest to gain control of the ball during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Hannah Landers takes an attempt on goal during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker heads the ball during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle tries to get around Stowe’s defense during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker takes the ball down the middle during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie kicks the ball in for a goal during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle takes a penalty kick in the last minutes of the game during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Mary Sanderson and Stowe’s Charlotte Stevens compete for the ball during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker uses her chest to gain control of the ball during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Hannah Landers takes an attempt on goal during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker heads the ball during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle tries to get around Stowe’s defense during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker takes the ball down the middle during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie kicks the ball in for a goal during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle takes a penalty kick in the last minutes of the game during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s girls' soccer team faced off against Stowe during the Division 3 championship match that was held at Maxfield Sports Complex, in Hartford, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Leland & Gray would lose the game 3-2.
Leland & Gray’s Ansley Henderson, Hannah Landers, and Kate Petty hold the runner-up plaque.
"If that kick was six inches lower, we are going to overtime," stated Bates, whose team played in the finals for the first time in 30 years and finished up with a 15-3 record.
Leland & Gray's defense was solid for the first 29 minutes of action. Ainsley Meyer took the ball away from Ellie Ortiz, Kate Petty made a crucial clear, Amanda Fontaine kept the ball in the offensive zone, and Ava LeCours intercepted a pass.
"Let's go Rebels!" the sell-out crowd cheered from the far sideline, with the school's large, green flag waving.
Sarah Hailey tapped in a rebound before the Raiders took a 1-0 lead to the intermission. Iris Cloutier and Orly Bryan added second-half tallies to make it 3-0 with 24 minutes to go.
That's when the "Comeback Kids" began to rally.
"I hope so," responded Bates after being asked if he expects to return to the state finals in 2022. "We have great senior leadership on this team from Hannah (Landers), Kate (Petty) and Ansley (Henderson)."
Junior keeper Makaila Morse finished with 11 saves for the Rebels.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Makaila Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary McDonald, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Kailuna Holmes, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Rihanna Dryden, Kate Petty, Alecia Bills, Jacy Stillwagon, Sierra Berrie.
