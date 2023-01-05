WESTMINSTER — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team outscored Bellows Falls 54-42 on Thursday in Holland Gymnasium.
Maggie Parker exploded for 17 points to pace the victors. Mary Sanderson (12 points) and Hannah Greenwood (10) also reached double figures.
"The difference in the game was we turned the ball over too much. Girls played hard as always, now we just have to start playing smart," mentioned BF coach Dennis Fitzgerald.
Eryn Ross scored eight points for the hosts and Delaney Lockerby added six, while Nola Sciacca, Laura Kamel and Tela Harty added a nickel's worth each.