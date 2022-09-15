Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team nipped Rivendell 2-1 on Wednesday.

Abby Towle scored a couple of unassisted goals for the winners. Harper Trendley tallied on a breakaway for Rivendell.

The 5-0 Rebels took 30 total shots.

Leland & Gray was coming off of a 3-1 victory over Springfield on Saturday. Abigail Emerson and Towle found the back of the net for the Townshend team, which got a third score on an own goal.

Friday's area schedule

Hinsdale girls soccer at Epping: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro cross country at Bellows Falls: 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray boys soccer in Ludlow (vs. Rivendell): 6 p.m.

Brattleboro football at Hartford: 7 p.m.

BF football at MAU: 7 p.m.

